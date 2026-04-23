Fantasy Basketball: Luka Dončić, James Harden among preseason rankings ‘hits’

Earlier this week, we took a look back on some of the players whose preseason rankings missed the mark, with some being more egregious than others. This column focuses on the “hits,” with some making good on high expectations and others proving the skeptics correct. Rankings are an inexact science, to say the least, but they are fun to look back on. Leading the way are two ball-dominant guards who began the 2025-26 season in Los Angeles County.

Fantasy Basketball: Anthony Davis, Giannis among preseason rankings ‘misses’ A look back at some of the players whose placement in our 2025-26 preseason Top-200 rankings missed the mark.

G Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Preseason rank: 4

Dončić being as productive as he was this season certainly wasn’t a surprise, given the career track record. However, he finished as the league’s scoring champion for the second time in his NBA career, averaging 33.5 points along with 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.0 three-pointers per game. Also leading the league in field goal, three-point and free throw attempts, and three-pointers per game, Dončić shot nearly 48 percent from the field.

Even with an average of four turnovers per game, the Lakers’ star provided top-5 value in 8-cat and points leagues. Depending on what happens with LeBron James in free agency this summer, it’s fair to ask if Dončić can crack the trio of Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama atop the 9-cat rankings in 2026-27.

G James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers

Preseason rank: 17

Of course, the preseason rankings were compiled when Harden was still with the LA Clippers. Although his scoring average decreased by nearly five points after the trade from the Clippers to the Cavaliers, his efficiency improved. Harden shot 46.6 percent from the field post-trade, and his turnover average decreased.

As a result, Harden’s offensive rating improved, which factored into him finishing the regular season as a top-25 player in 8-cat, 9-cat and points league formats. A productive run in the postseason may be all that’s needed for Harden to solidify his future in Cleveland, with the front office potentially being willing to offer him an extension that did not appear to be coming from the Clippers.

F Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Preseason rank: 49

We thought highly of Flagg’s fantasy potential going into the season, and the rookie forward did not disappoint. Appearing in 70 games, the Rookie of the Year favorite averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 82.7 percent from the foul line.

Head coach Jason Kidd’s decision to start Flagg at point guard paid dividends for fantasy managers, especially with Kyrie Irving (knee) not playing and multiple other rotation players being limited due to injuries of their own. Even with Irving back in the fold next season, Flagg has top-25 fantasy potential.

F Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Preseason rank: 57

Like many, we expected Porter’s fantasy value to receive a boost with his move to Brooklyn, even if it meant that he had no chance of playing in the postseason. The lone negative for fantasy managers was the veteran forward’s availability, or lack thereof, after the All-Star break. However, that does not erase what Porter did when available. In 52 appearances, he averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.4 three-pointers while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 85.9 percent from the foul line.

Porter finished with career-best averages in points, assists and three-pointers. Hopefully, the Nets are in a position next season where the front office is willing to compete throughout the season instead of prioritizing its draft position, as Porter can be incredibly valuable to fantasy managers.

F Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors

Preseason rank: 76

The move from New Orleans to Toronto paid dividends for Ingram and those who had faith in him, as availability was no longer an issue. The 77 games were the most in a season for him since his rookie campaign, and the Raptors’ wing earned his second All-Star Game appearance. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 82.0 percent from the foul line. Providing sixth-round value in 8-cat formats, Ingram was a top-50 player in points leagues.

G Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Preseason rank: 82

Coming off a season in which he won NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors, Pritchard was well-positioned to offer greater value this season. Jayson Tatum (Achilles) was unavailable, and the Celtics bid farewell to multiple veterans in free agency or via trade. Pritchard began the season as a starter, but would return to a reserve role in early February, and his production never suffered.

He finished the regular season with career-high averages in points, rebounds and assists, and Pritchard has appeared in at least 79 games in each of his last three seasons. With Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White all under contract for next season, Pritchard’s ADP is unlikely to crack the top-50, but he’s proven himself capable of making good on top-75 expectations.

G/F RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Preseason rank: 159

Barrett has long been a superior option for points leagues than category leagues, and our preseason rankings were based on the latter. While the Raptors wing finished the season as a top-100 option in points leagues, he once again failed to crack the top-150 in category formats. Barrett’s points, rebounds and assists decreased in comparison to his 2024-25 averages, which was too much for improvements in field-goal and free-throw percentage numbers to overcome.

With the Raptors having the aforementioned Ingram and Scottie Barnes under lucrative contracts, it will be interesting to see how this affects Barrett’s standing going into the final season of his contract.

F/C Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

Preseason rank: 152

Given Utah’s priorities heading into the season, even with the front office insisting that they wouldn’t tank, it would have been easy for some fantasy managers to be seduced by Filipowski’s potential. However, playing time proved more challenging to come by than some may have expected, even after Walker Kessler went down with a season-ending injury. Appearing in 77 games, Filipowski averaged 23.4 minutes per appearance and accounted for 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.

And in March, Filipowski averaged 26.3 minutes per game, which was not a big enough boost for managers hoping to benefit from his inclusion into their lineups for the fantasy playoffs. Regardless of what happens with Kessler, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, the Jazz still have Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. under contract for next season. That does not bode well for Filipowski’s fantasy outlook.

