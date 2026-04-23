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Mets snap skid as Soto returns, Lindor exits
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Murakami should be on every baseball fan’s radar

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HLs: Best of Lendeborg's title-winning season

April 23, 2026 03:02 PM
Relive the most exciting moments from Yaxel Lendeborg's 2025-26 season, where he led the Michigan Wolverines to their first national championship in over 35 years.

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