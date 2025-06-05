Michigan International Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Truck, ARCA
Michigan International Speedway will play host to the Cup, Truck and ARCA series this weekend as NASCAR racing on the 2-mile oval returns to June for the first time in six years.
Since dropping to one annual Cup race weekend in 2020, Michigan had held its races in August. The most recent winner of a late spring race at the track was Joey Logano on June 10, 2019.
The ARCA, Truck and Cup series will be racing at Michigan this weekend on three consecutive days. Saturday will mark the first Truck race at Michigan since Zane Smith won on Aug. 7, 2020.
Tyler Reddick won last August’s Cup race at Michigan. Connor Zilisch is the defending winner of the ARCA event.
Michigan International Speedway schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 6
Garage open
- 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Truck Series
- 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — ARCA
Track activity
- 1 - 1:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice
- 2 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA practice
- 3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (FS1)
- 5 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 200 miles; FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, June 7
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup
- 6:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Truck
Track activity
- 8:05 - 9 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 10:40 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 12 p.m. — Truck race (125 laps, 250 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, June 8
Garage open
- 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup
Track activity
- 2 p.m. — Cup race (200 laps, 400 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 120; Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weekend weather
Friday: Cloudy with a high of 76 degrees and winds from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 6% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.
Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 76 degrees and light winds. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm and a high of 77 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.