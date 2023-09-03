 Skip navigation
Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship
Colorado University Black and Gold Spring Game
Heisman Best Bets: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter make noise in Colorado vs TCU
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
Turner knocks in RBI to extend Phillies’ lead
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 4

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2

  
Published September 3, 2023
BALLYMENA, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 18: Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands looks on on the 16th hole on Day Two of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on August 18, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The KPMG Women’s Irish Open came to an unusual conclusion Sunday when Anne Van Dam broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole.

Van Dam was riding in the passenger seat of a golf cart, driven by a Ladies European Tour official, as she headed toward the 18th tee to begin the playoff. The cart turned off the fairway and drove under a rope, which caught Van Dam’s driver and pulled her bag off the cart.

When Van Dam and the official picked the bag up off the ground, the shaft of her driver had broken and the head of the club remained in the grass as a look of shock came over the Dutchwoman’s face.

This club wasn’t even Van Dam’s main driver, it was her backup. Her main driver was broken earlier in the week by an airline on her way to the event.

She wasn’t able to get a replacement in time for the playoff and ended up teeing off with her 3-wood on the par 5.

Van Dam was joined in the playoff by Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby and Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson. Soenderby was nine shots back after the third round before firing a final-round 10-under 62 to get into the playoff.

Even without a driver, Van Dam hit the longest drive of the three, finding the fairway and hitting her approach to 11 feet.

Petterson missed the green but was able to make birdie, setting the stage for Soenderby to continue her magical Sunday.

After drawing a 6-iron around a tree to 12 feet, Soenderby stepped up and holed the eagle putt to put the pressure on Van Dam, who couldn’t convert to extend the playoff.

Soenderby would ultimately play 19 holes in 12 under par to capture her maiden LET victory.