AT&T Pebble Beach co-leader Ludvig Åberg and caddie working on their math

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Although this is Ludvig Åberg’s first start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he’s navigated the first two days like a veteran with rounds of 68-65 for a share of the lead.

Åberg played two college events at Pebble Beach while at Texas Tech, although he didn’t play particularly well in either tournament, and he does have the benefit of Joe Skovron, one of the PGA Tour’s most experienced caddies.

Åberg and Skovron started working together this season and are off to a solid start with a top-10 finish last week at Torrey Pines.

“He obviously caddied for Rickie Fowler for a long time and Rickie’s with the same [management] company that I’m with, Wasserman. So they had a natural connection, me, my agent and Joe. That’s kind of how it started and it’s been great so far,” Åberg said.

Skovron, who previously worked for Tom Kim, does have one challenge with Åberg, who is from Sweden and likes to work in meters instead of yards.

“I’ve been working on him to do the conversion,” Åberg laughed when asked if Skovron does the math. “I’m trying to teach him Swedish, trying to teach him in meters, but yes, we do meters.”