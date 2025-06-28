Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put

Chase Jackson improved her own American record in the shot put by throwing 20.95 meters (68 feet, 8 3/4 inches) at the Iron Wood Classic meet in Rathdrum, Idaho, on Saturday.

Jackson, the two-time reigning world outdoor champion, bettered her American record of 20.76 meters from 2023.

It’s the world’s best outdoor throw since 2012.

“Got a little excited but know I’ve got more in the tank!” was posted on her social media.

Jackson, 30, was eliminated in qualifying from her Olympic debut in Paris.

Two weeks after that, she launched what was at the time the second-farthest throw in American history — 20.64 meters, a distance that would have won Olympic gold by more than two feet.

Then in February, she won her fifth U.S. indoor title and broke the American indoor record by throwing 20.24.

“I’m riding that (Olympic) disappointment into something good instead of something bad,” Jackson told RunnerSpace at the time. “Technically, I feel like I look better than I’ve ever looked.”

Jackson is in the field for next Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic, which airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET.