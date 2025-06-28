Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Moto 2: Haiden Deegan sweeps holeshots
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick despite fending off illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint

Top Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Moto 2: Haiden Deegan sweeps holeshots
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick despite fending off illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint

Top Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put

  
Published June 28, 2025 04:10 PM

Chase Jackson improved her own American record in the shot put by throwing 20.95 meters (68 feet, 8 3/4 inches) at the Iron Wood Classic meet in Rathdrum, Idaho, on Saturday.

Jackson, the two-time reigning world outdoor champion, bettered her American record of 20.76 meters from 2023.

It’s the world’s best outdoor throw since 2012.

“Got a little excited but know I’ve got more in the tank!” was posted on her social media.

Jackson, 30, was eliminated in qualifying from her Olympic debut in Paris.

Two weeks after that, she launched what was at the time the second-farthest throw in American history — 20.64 meters, a distance that would have won Olympic gold by more than two feet.

Then in February, she won her fifth U.S. indoor title and broke the American indoor record by throwing 20.24.

“I’m riding that (Olympic) disappointment into something good instead of something bad,” Jackson told RunnerSpace at the time. “Technically, I feel like I look better than I’ve ever looked.”

Jackson is in the field for next Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic, which airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET.

Chase Ealey
Chase Ealey returns home at USATF Indoors a world champ after COVID denied her Olympics
Chase Ealey went from missing the Tokyo Olympics to win the world championships shot put. She competes in the USATF Indoor Championships on NBC, Peacock.