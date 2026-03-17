Doug Armstrong will not return as Canada men’s hockey GM

Doug Armstrong will not seek to return as general manager of the Canadian men’s hockey team, a decision he reportedly was set on regardless of the Olympic result (an overtime loss to the U.S. in the gold-medal game).

Armstrong’s contract ended at the end of the Games, after which he told Hockey Canada that he will focus on his front office role with the St. Louis Blues, though he will cede GM duties to Alexander Steen after this season.

“We thank Doug Armstrong for his many years of dedication, leadership and success with Hockey Canada’s men’s program,” Scott Salmond, senior vice president of high performance and hockey operations with Hockey Canada, said in a statement.

Armstrong was at the helm of roster selection as national team GM for the Milan Cortina Games as well as the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 and for World Championships in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Armstrong, 61, said he “aged out” of the Canada GM role, according to NHL.com.

“It’s time for a change,” Armstrong said, according to The Athletic. “I’ve enjoyed every aspect of it. Obviously, you wish you could go out on top. But it would be selfish to want to do it again. It’s such a great experience, and I think more people should enjoy it.”

Armstrong was also due to be GM of the 2022 Olympic team before the NHL withdrew from participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting its season.

Armstrong’s transition is unsurprising as hockey staffs often turn over each Olympic cycle.