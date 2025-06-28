 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
Haiden Deegan earns truly perfect round at Southwick with sweep of motos, qualification and holeshots
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick despite fending off illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW

Watch Now

Tomac: 'Needed to be a better rider' at Southwick

June 28, 2025 04:25 PM
Eli Tomac applauds Jett and Hunter Lawrence's flow at Southwick and admits he "needed to be a better rider," but brings home a podium finish in the series return from an off-week.

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
01:38
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
46
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
10:42
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_smx_plessingerlong_250627.jpg
02:18
Plessinger: ‘Enough with second place’
nbc_smx_plessingershortv2_250627.jpg
01:20
Inside the mind of ‘cowboy’ Plessinger
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
06:44
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
nbc_roto_olson_250627.jpg
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
03:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
02:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_dlb_acebaileydraftdiscussion_250627.jpg
08:06
What Bailey’s draft behavior means for NBA future
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
08:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
04:07
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
nbc_pftpm_coacheshotseat_250627.jpg
08:27
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pftpm_tuckersituation_250627.jpg
08:27
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
nbc_pftpm_commandersnewstadium_250627.jpg
04:01
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal
nbc_dps_calraleighinterview_250627.jpg
10:43
Raleigh on historic start, ‘Big Dumper’ nickname
nbc_dps_nbadraftdiscussion_250627.jpg
05:30
Why NBA rookies often face unfair expectations
MercuryLiberty.jpg
02:05
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
nbc_dps_cooperflaggvswemby_250627.jpg
03:02
Flagg’s rookie year can’t be compared to Wemby’s
rotownbamvp-250627.jpg
02:55
WNBA MVP odds are tightening up
nbc_roto_cooperppg_250627.jpg
02:22
Betting Under on Flagg’s PPG is ‘only way to look’
nbc_bwoa_1yearcomp_250626.jpg
01:59
Celebrating one year of By Way of Africa