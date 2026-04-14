Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid

Three-time Olympian Taylor Phinney is launching a cycling comeback — switching back to the track — in a bid to race at the LA28 Olympics, some 44 years after his parents won medals at the LA Games.

Phinney, a 35-year-old who retired in 2019, hopes to make the U.S. men’s team pursuit squad for LA28.

Phinney announced the comeback on social media:

NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS could I have predicted this…but here we are :) the old horse still has some kick.

“COMEBACK3000”

What started as a return to gravel racing has delicately snowballed into a full on Olympic dream. It’s been super fun and rewarding to find the love for training and ripping high speeds again over the past few months. Huge thank you to @usacycling and especially @allenskratch for planting this seed of an idea in my brain. I laughed it off at first, but with encouragement from wifey @kasianiewiadoma94 the seed started to grow and before I knew it all I could think of was closing this final loop in my cycling career.

The track was where I first found love and success in this sport, it was even the first discipline to break my heart when my specialty event, the individual pursuit, was removed from the Olympic program, which prompted me to swiftly abandon the track and go all in on the road. Recently the USA boys have been making huge strides in the Team Pursuit, and I couldn’t be more stoked to be joining them in the chase for the Olympic Dream.

I have a lot of work to do in the gym and refining the position, but after my first camp with them (and first time in a tt position in probably 7 years…) I must say, it’s awesome to be back in a team environment. I’m happy with how I slotted into the group considering I’ve only been “back” training since November, and I look forward to stepping up over the course of the next two years. The energy and vibe of the squad is top notch.

Regardless of whether I make the official team for LA28 or not, I’m honored to be in the running and will look forward to making some World Cup teams to elevate the team to its highest potential and Olympic qualifying position !

Phinney made his Olympic debut in 2008 at age 18, placing seventh in the individual pursuit on the track.

After that event was taken off the Olympic program, he made Olympic teams on the road in 2012 (fourth place in the road race and time trial) and 2016 (22nd in the time trial, did not finish the road race).

He won World Championships medals on the track -- including individual pursuit gold in 2009 and 2010 -- and the road -- time trial silver in 2012.

He also raced the Tour de France in 2017 and 2018, plus won the opening time trial of the 2012 Giro d’Italia to become the third American to lead that Grand Tour after Christian Vande Velde (2008) and Andy Hampsten (1988).

Phinney was sidelined 15 months in 2014 and 2015 after breaking his left tibia and patella, severing the patella tendon and rupturing his PCL in a race crash on a descent.

Phinney’s mom is Connie Carpenter-Phinney, who in 1984 became the first woman to win Olympic cycling gold, taking the road race.

His dad is Davis Phinney, who took bronze in the team time trial (no longer an Olympic event) on the road in 1984.

His wife is 2024 Tour de France Femmes champion Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland.

In his comeback event, the men’s team pursuit, the U.S. has not qualified for the Olympics since placing 10th at the 2000 Sydney Games and will not receive an automatic host nation spot for LA28.

“Comeback 2028 slightly less than 3000 but just as exciting- what a gift to want to do this,” Carpenter-Phinney commented on her son’s post. “Wanting is the driver - speaks of love passion and resilience and that describes you @taylorphinney dream on ❤️😉.”