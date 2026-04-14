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Associated Press
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,
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Watch Now
MIL may lose 'big bat' Yelich for extended time
April 14, 2026 01:57 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to Chrisitian Yelich being placed on the 10-day IL with a groin injury and what that means for the Brewers' outfield rotation.
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