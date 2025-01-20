Best finish since 2022 PGA win propels Justin Thomas into this exclusive, 11-man club

By finishing solo second Sunday at The American Express, Justin Thomas recorded his best finish since winning the 2022 PGA Championship.

Thomas’ $959,200 payday also pushed him into rare company.

Thomas became just the 11th player in PGA Tour history to surpass $60 million in on-course earnings, moving to No. 10 on the career money list and bumping Matt Kuchar to No. 11.

Here is what the $60 million club looks like:

1. Tiger Woods, $120,999,166

2. Rory McIlroy, $90,989,348

3. Scottie Scheffler, $71,793,586

4. Jim Furyk, $71,507,269

5. Vijay Singh, $71,281,216

6. Adam Scott, $68,248,165

7. Justin Rose, $64,878,042

8. Jordan Spieth, $62,741,970

9. Jason Day, $61,731,563

10. Justin Thomas, $60,827,898

11. Matt Kuchar, $60,335,682

Thomas made it back to the Tour Championship last season after missing the FedExCup Playoffs altogether in 2023. He ended last year with three straight top-10s, including a T-2 at the Zozo Championship and solo third at the Hero World Challenge, before opening the new season with a T-26 at The Sentry.

On Sunday at PGA West’s Stadium Course, Thomas went out in 5-under 31 before stalling with just one birdie on the back nine, ultimately finishing two shots back of winner Sepp Straka.

“Just keep doing what I’m doing, I don’t need to change or do anything different, just keep building, keep working, tighten some things up,” Thomas said. “I feel like my wedge game has not been anything close to my level of what I like it being. So, yeah, just kind of keep honing in on that, and work – because we got a big stretch here coming up that I’m excited for.”