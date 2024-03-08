Best of ‘Friday Happy Hour’ with Smylie Kaufman, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa

“It’s 5 p.m. somewhere!”

That’s the rallying cry for people who can’t wait to get the weekend party started on a Friday.

But it’s 4 p.m. when Friday “Happy Hour” really begins. That’s when Smylie Kaufman brings on Tour players to help call shots and tell stories during Golf Channel’s PGA Tour tournament coverage.

This week, it was Jordan Spieth, followed by Max Homa at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, host to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Kaufman and Spieth, close friends who have spent plenty of time together off the course, discussed a bevy of topics:

Spieth’s 2016 Masters Champions Dinner, which was the last one for four-time champion Palmer.

“This one’s one me": That time Spieth was insistent on executing a shot ... that didn’t work out.

And that time when Smylie’s soul left his body after an encounter with a ‘gator.

When Spieth stepped aside, Homa jumped in. And, as expected, the conversation continued to entertain.

Homa roasting Smylie’s swing.

Homa recalling the hole-in-one he made at Bay Hill.

How important is the API to players? Homa lets you know.

And why did Homa like pairing with Brian Harman at the Ryder Cup? It’s a height thing.

The fun will continue next Friday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass at The Players Championship.