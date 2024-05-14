Why Scottie Scheffler’s caddie won’t be on the bag for a likely Saturday round at the PGA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Scottie Scheffler made his priorities clear during the Masters, telling reporters that he would leave Augusta National and fly home to Dallas to be with his wife if she went into labor with the couple’s first child. In a similar family-first move, the world No. 1’s caddie, Ted Scott, will fly home from the PGA Championship for his daughter’s high school graduation.

“That’s something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first, and it’s the same thing for me as it is for my caddie,” Scheffler said Tuesday. “It was a pretty easy decision.”

Scheffler said Scott will fly home to Louisiana following their round on Friday and if they make the cut (he hasn’t missed a cut in two years), Scott will fly back Saturday evening and caddie the final round.

“He told me at the beginning of this year that that was the date that it was so I got a backup caddie lined up. One of my buddies [PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne] is going to carry the bag on Saturday, and then Ted will be back for Sunday’s round,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler never got the call to leave the Masters and won the season’s first major as well as the following week’s RBC Heritage to cap a dominant run of four victories in five starts. He skipped last week’s signature event in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he and his wife, Meredith, celebrated the birth of the couple’s son. Bennett, last week.