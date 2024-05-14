 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski’s journey to Darlington win was years in the making
2024 Pan American Championships
U.S. Olympic archery team for Paris led by Brady Ellison, Casey Kaufhold

Top Clips

nbc_golf_callawayaismoke_240514.jpg
How Callaway drivers are helping PGA players
MicrosoftTeams-image_(127)_copy.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City take over title race
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240514.jpg
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski’s journey to Darlington win was years in the making
2024 Pan American Championships
U.S. Olympic archery team for Paris led by Brady Ellison, Casey Kaufhold

Top Clips

nbc_golf_callawayaismoke_240514.jpg
How Callaway drivers are helping PGA players
MicrosoftTeams-image_(127)_copy.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City take over title race
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240514.jpg
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Why Scottie Scheffler’s caddie won’t be on the bag for a likely Saturday round at the PGA

  
Published May 14, 2024 05:35 PM
Scheffler reflects on fatherhood, PGA Championship
May 13, 2024 08:48 PM
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss the emotions behind becoming a father, his preparation for the PGA Championship and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Scottie Scheffler made his priorities clear during the Masters, telling reporters that he would leave Augusta National and fly home to Dallas to be with his wife if she went into labor with the couple’s first child. In a similar family-first move, the world No. 1’s caddie, Ted Scott, will fly home from the PGA Championship for his daughter’s high school graduation.

“That’s something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first, and it’s the same thing for me as it is for my caddie,” Scheffler said Tuesday. “It was a pretty easy decision.”

Scheffler said Scott will fly home to Louisiana following their round on Friday and if they make the cut (he hasn’t missed a cut in two years), Scott will fly back Saturday evening and caddie the final round.

“He told me at the beginning of this year that that was the date that it was so I got a backup caddie lined up. One of my buddies [PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne] is going to carry the bag on Saturday, and then Ted will be back for Sunday’s round,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler never got the call to leave the Masters and won the season’s first major as well as the following week’s RBC Heritage to cap a dominant run of four victories in five starts. He skipped last week’s signature event in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he and his wife, Meredith, celebrated the birth of the couple’s son. Bennett, last week.