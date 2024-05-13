 Skip navigation
New dad Scottie Scheffler arrives at Valhalla to begin prep for PGA Championship

  
Published May 13, 2024 04:54 PM
More faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?
May 12, 2024 10:00 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss which golfer they have the most faith in ahead of the PGA Championship, debating between Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Brooks Koepka.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Scottie Scheffler got back to work Monday afternoon at Valhalla, but not without a few interruptions.

These ones he didn’t seem to mind.

Scheffler’s status for the PGA Championship is no longer a question after he began his prep work in earnest on the first official day of tournament week.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, recently welcomed their first child, a boy, but there were no official updates from him, his camp or tournament officials about his availability for the year’s second major. Last week, the PGA announced that Scheffler was scheduled to speak with the media at 3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

When he arrived on the range Monday afternoon, Scheffler was greeted by fellow players (including Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm), caddies, swing coaches and equipment reps, all of them congratulating on the new addition to his family.

Then Scheffler returned to the task at hand.

Entering the PGA, Scheffler has won his last two starts, and four of the last five. He is once again the prohibitive betting favorite.

With swing coach Randy Smith and putting coach Phil Kenyon also in tow, the reigning Masters champion went out for a late practice round, around 4:30 p.m., with another new dad, Sam Burns, starting on the 10th tee.