 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hunter Renfroe
Royals reverse initial announcement and say Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe not broken
U.S. Open - Round One
After opening birdie, Tiger Woods turns in 1 over at U.S. Open
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_dps_andreiguadalainterview_240613.jpg
Iguodala addresses Doncic’s weaknesses vs. Celtics
nbc_golf_usopen_rd1earlyhl_240613.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open Round 1, early window
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_240613.jpg
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hunter Renfroe
Royals reverse initial announcement and say Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe not broken
U.S. Open - Round One
After opening birdie, Tiger Woods turns in 1 over at U.S. Open
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_dps_andreiguadalainterview_240613.jpg
Iguodala addresses Doncic’s weaknesses vs. Celtics
nbc_golf_usopen_rd1earlyhl_240613.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open Round 1, early window
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_240613.jpg
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brooks Koepka in major form after stout opening nine at U.S. Open

  
Published June 13, 2024 10:32 AM

PINEHURST, N.C. – It must be a major week.

As Pinehurst No. 2 got to quick work ejecting players on a steamy Thursday morning, Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, remained impervious – at least through nine holes. Koepka missed just one fairway and one green in regulation en route to carding two birdies and a front-nine, 2-under 33.

Koepka’s birdies came at the par-5 fifth, from 3 feet, and the par-4 seventh, from 7 feet. His only missed fairway came at No. 5.

He missed the second green but chipped to 2 feet to avoid dropping a shot.