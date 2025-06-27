NASCAR Friday schedule at Atlanta

The Cup and Xfinity starting lineups will be set Friday at EchoPark Speedway south of Atlanta.
Because the 1.54-mile oval is a drafting track similar to Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, there will be no practice sessions.
This season’s 17th of 33 Xfinity Series races will begin at 7:30 p.m. Austin Hill won the Feb. 22 race at the track with a last-lap pass of Aric Almirola for the lead.
Atlanta weekend schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 27
Garage open
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series
- 1:30 - 11:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 3 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
- 5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (TruTV; PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW Network; PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Friday: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms. Winds light and variable. A high of 90 degrees. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 36% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.