NASCAR Friday schedule at Atlanta

The Cup and Xfinity starting lineups will be set Friday at EchoPark Speedway south of Atlanta.

Because the 1.54-mile oval is a drafting track similar to Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, there will be no practice sessions.

This season’s 17th of 33 Xfinity Series races will begin at 7:30 p.m. Austin Hill won the Feb. 22 race at the track with a last-lap pass of Aric Almirola for the lead.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Atlanta weekend Kyle Busch has finished in the top 10 in all five races at Atlanta with Richard Childress Racing.

Atlanta weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 27

Garage open

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

1:30 - 11:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (TruTV; PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW Network; PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms. Winds light and variable. A high of 90 degrees. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 36% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.