Bryson DeChambeau looking to cap best major season with best Open finish

TROON, Scotland – In the best major season of his career, Bryson DeChambeau is looking to turn around what has historically been his worst major.

Just once in six tries has DeChambeau finished inside the top 30 in the Open Championship.

But never has he entered in form like this.

The reigning U.S. Open champion arrives at the year’s final major as the only player with top-10s in the three previous Grand Slam events: a tie for sixth at the Masters and a runner-up at the PGA Championship.

Even world No. 1 and six-time winner Scottie Scheffler can’t boast numbers like that.

“Very confident, obviously, and it all depends if I’m striking it well,” DeChambeau said Tuesday. “If I can play the golf that I have been, I think I’ll give myself a great chance.”

DeChambeau’s only top-30 in The Open came two years ago at St. Andrews. When asked to reflect on his experience playing well on links courses, he had to go all the way back to the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham.

“It’s always been a difficult test for me,” he said.

Earlier in his career, DeChambeau said he wasn’t a proficient enough putter and wedge player to consistently play well overseas. In recent years, his biggest challenge has been how high and far he hits the ball, particularly off the tee. That could mean fewer drivers around Royal Troon as he attempts to stay out of the penal pot bunkers and tall grass.

“It’s going to be about controlling that height through just the length of the backstoke for me this week,” he said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s always tough. It’s very diabolical, and just trying to keep it low underneath the wind is key for me this week.”

Though it may negate his biggest advantage, but DeChambeau was quick to point out that he’s fared well at other courses that are more position oriented, such as last week’s LIV venue, Valderrama, where he has finished in the top 10 each of the past two years.