Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers
Bob Costas to host Brewers’ pregame ceremony on Aug. 24 honoring the life of Bob Uecker
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Boston Red Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates
Brewers acquire RHP Quinn Priester from Red Sox as they seek boost for injury-riddled pitching staff

nbc_roto_dpoy_250407.jpg
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Masters 2025, LIVE: Updates, interviews, practice rounds, weather and news from Augusta National

See how the week is playing out, leading into the start of the 89th Masters.

Updated 
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
April 7, 2025 08:45 AM
Before play starts at Augusta, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner run through their top 10 favorites for the Masters, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and more.

The 89th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s how the week is playing out in Augusta, Georiga, leading into the season’s first major championship:

Updates
Rex & Lav’s pre-Masters top 10
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
Before play starts at Augusta, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner run through their top 10 favorites for the Masters, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and more.
Practice suspended at Augusta National

Patrons have been moved off the course as well.

The Masters - Practice Day One
Practice suspended Monday at the Masters because of inclement weather
Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course.
An early WD Monday
James Hardie Pro-Football Hall Of Fame Invitational 2025 - Round Two
Masters gets first week-of WD – and it’s this past champion
Vijay Singh will not compete in this week’s Masters Tournament after withdrawing on Monday morning due to injury.
Everything you need to know

As the week begins, some 101 information:

Thumbnail
Masters Tournament 101: History, tradition, records and terminology at Augusta National Golf Club
Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions of the Masters Tournament and Augusta National.