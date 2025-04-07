Masters 2025, LIVE: Updates, interviews, practice rounds, weather and news from Augusta National
See how the week is playing out, leading into the start of the 89th Masters.
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
Before play starts at Augusta, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner run through their top 10 favorites for the Masters, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and more.
The 89th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Here’s how the week is playing out in Augusta, Georiga, leading into the season’s first major championship:
Updates
Patrons have been moved off the course as well.
Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course.
Vijay Singh will not compete in this week’s Masters Tournament after withdrawing on Monday morning due to injury.
As the week begins, some 101 information:
Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions of the Masters Tournament and Augusta National.