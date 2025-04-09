Masters 2025: Champions Dinner photos from Tuesday night at Augusta National
Published April 8, 2025 08:40 PM
Past Masters winners gathered Tuesday evening for the tournament’s annual Champions Dinner at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters’ social media account revealed a couple of photos, including one of the full group:
The 2025 Champions Dinner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9S0ces0101— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Just a taste of what's to come. #themasters pic.twitter.com/uSaOxsL4EQ— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2025
Notably absent from the dinner was five-time champion Tiger Woods, who is not participating in this year’s event because of recent Achilles surgery.
As defending champion, Scottie Scheffler set the menu. Click here for what was served and click here to see what champions have dished out over the last 30 years.