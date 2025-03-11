Tiger Woods has surgery after rupturing Achilles in return to training

Tiger Woods has undergone another surgery, this time to his left Achilles tendon, which was ruptured recently during training.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods wrote. “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” added Dr. Stucken.

Woods continued: “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”