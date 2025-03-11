 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods has surgery after rupturing Achilles in return to training

  
Published March 11, 2025 03:53 PM

Tiger Woods has undergone another surgery, this time to his left Achilles tendon, which was ruptured recently during training.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods wrote. “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” added Dr. Stucken.

Woods continued: “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”