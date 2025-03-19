 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Masters Tournament: What winners have served at the Champions Dinner
Syndication: The Tennessean
Georgia vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Louisville
Hello again! Players return to March Madness, this time playing for new teams

Top Clips

nbc_csu_camward_250319.jpg
Ward’s ‘shortstop’ release mimics Mahomes, Rodgers
nbc_roto_bte_detmiamiv2_250319.jpg
Take the under and Pistons against ‘lifeless’ Heat
nbc_roto_bte_zagageorgia_250319.jpg
Gonzaga getting ‘generous’ 6.5 points vs. Georgia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
Masters Tournament: What winners have served at the Champions Dinner
Syndication: The Tennessean
Georgia vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Louisville
Hello again! Players return to March Madness, this time playing for new teams

Top Clips

nbc_csu_camward_250319.jpg
Ward’s ‘shortstop’ release mimics Mahomes, Rodgers
nbc_roto_bte_detmiamiv2_250319.jpg
Take the under and Pistons against ‘lifeless’ Heat
nbc_roto_bte_zagageorgia_250319.jpg
Gonzaga getting ‘generous’ 6.5 points vs. Georgia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler reveals his second Masters Champions Dinner menu, minus one ‘way too spicy’ item

  
Published March 19, 2025 12:37 PM

This would be a good game of “spot the differences.” Scottie Scheffler revealed Wednesday his Champions Dinner menu at this year’s Masters Tournament.

Here’s a look:

The Champions Dinner is held annually the Tuesday of Masters week. The reigning champion picks the menu, which is what Scheffler did in 2023 as the ’22 champ.

Here’s what he had then:

2023 Masters menu.jfif

Looks pretty similar. One notable difference: trading in the tortilla soup for the meatball and ravioli bites (a comical nod to the dish that led to his hand injury) and a Texas-style chili. That might be because some of the attendees thought the soup was, as Nick Faldo said, “way too spicy.”