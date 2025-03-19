Scottie Scheffler reveals his second Masters Champions Dinner menu, minus one ‘way too spicy’ item

This would be a good game of “spot the differences.” Scottie Scheffler revealed Wednesday his Champions Dinner menu at this year’s Masters Tournament.

Here’s a look:

The Champions Dinner is held annually the Tuesday of Masters week. The reigning champion picks the menu, which is what Scheffler did in 2023 as the ’22 champ.

Here’s what he had then:

Looks pretty similar. One notable difference: trading in the tortilla soup for the meatball and ravioli bites (a comical nod to the dish that led to his hand injury) and a Texas-style chili. That might be because some of the attendees thought the soup was, as Nick Faldo said, “way too spicy.”