Masters 2025: Justin Thomas using Max Homa’s former caddie at Augusta National

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
Yankees at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 9
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_fill,g_center,h_1200,w_1600/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/wz2rzcl5i3gmefycqyxg
Big Ten Spotlight: Concern level for programs lagging behind on 2026 class
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Starting Pitcher News: Brandon Pfaadt evolving, Jackson Jobe concerning

Top Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
Yankees at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 9
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_fill,g_center,h_1200,w_1600/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/wz2rzcl5i3gmefycqyxg
Big Ten Spotlight: Concern level for programs lagging behind on 2026 class
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Starting Pitcher News: Brandon Pfaadt evolving, Jackson Jobe concerning

Top Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Masters 2025: Justin Thomas using Max Homa’s former caddie at Augusta National

  
Published April 9, 2025 10:06 AM

As pictured above, Justin Thomas began his Masters prep work with his regular caddie, Matt “Rev” Minister. But Thomas said Tuesday night on social media that Minister hurt his back and will be unable to go this week.

“Rev is resting up so he gets better soon,” Thomas wrote on social media. “I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”

Greiner is Max Homa’s former caddie, who, according to Homa Tuesday, recently opted to split from his boss and long-time friend. Homa, as he did beginning at last week’s Valero Texas Open, now has Bill Harke on his bag.

This will be Thomas’ third different caddie in as many years at Augusta National. He first began working with Minister at the ’24 Masters after Thomas split from Jim “Bones” Mackay. Thomas has missed the cut each of the last two years here — his only missed cuts in nine Masters starts.