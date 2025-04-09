Masters 2025: Justin Thomas using Max Homa’s former caddie at Augusta National

As pictured above, Justin Thomas began his Masters prep work with his regular caddie, Matt “Rev” Minister. But Thomas said Tuesday night on social media that Minister hurt his back and will be unable to go this week.

“Rev is resting up so he gets better soon,” Thomas wrote on social media. “I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”

Greiner is Max Homa’s former caddie, who, according to Homa Tuesday, recently opted to split from his boss and long-time friend. Homa, as he did beginning at last week’s Valero Texas Open, now has Bill Harke on his bag.

This will be Thomas’ third different caddie in as many years at Augusta National. He first began working with Minister at the ’24 Masters after Thomas split from Jim “Bones” Mackay. Thomas has missed the cut each of the last two years here — his only missed cuts in nine Masters starts.