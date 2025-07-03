Guardians at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 3

It’s Thursday, July 3 and the Guardians (40-44) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (51-35). Luis L. Ortiz is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Cade Horton for Chicago.

The Cubs put up five runs to beat the Guardians, 5-4, to give Chicago a chance for the sweep today. Seiya Suzuki brought in three runs yesterday and has four RBI of the 10 runs scored in the series for the Cubs.

Chicago is 3-1 in the last four games and 5-2 in the previous seven. Cleveland on the other hand has lost six consecutive games and three straight series.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Cubs

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CLEG, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Guardians at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Guardians (+133), Cubs (-158)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Cubs

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: Luis L. Ortiz vs. Cade Horton

Guardians: Luis L. Ortiz, (4-9, 4.37 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cubs: Cade Horton, (3-2, 4.80 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Cubs

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 8-1-1 in the Guardians’ last 10 road games

Chicago is 6-3 when Cade Horton pitches this season

pitches this season Cleveland is 6-10 when Luis Ortiz pitches this season

