White Sox at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 3

It’s Thursday, July 3 and the White Sox (28-58) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (55-32). Aaron Civale is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Dustin May for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers stole the second game of the series, 5-4, on Wednesday after trailing 4-1 entering the 9th inning. Shohei Ohtani crossed the finish line for the game-winning run with two outs as Freddie Freeman drove him in via a single. The night was epic overall as Clayton Kershaw earned his 3,000th career strikeout and L.A. reached an 8-1 record in the last nine games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Dodgers

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: CHSN, SNLA

Odds for the White Sox at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: White Sox (+236), Dodgers (-295)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: Aaron Civale vs. Dustin May

White Sox: Aaron Civale, (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Dodgers: Dustin May, (4-5, 4.68 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the White Sox and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 9 of their last 11 games at home

The Under is 5-1-2 (63%) in the Dodgers’ home games this season with Dustin May starting

Los Angeles is 8-7 on the ML when Dustin May pitches this season

Chicago is 0-3 with Aaron Civale pitching this year

