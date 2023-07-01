 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

MLBLos Angeles DodgersDustin May

Dustin
May

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
    Dustin May
    LAD Starting Pitcher #85
    Dustin May (forearm) has yet to resume throwing
    Dustin May
    LAD Starting Pitcher #85
    Dustin May (forearm) ‘weeks away’ from throwing
    Dustin May
    LAD Starting Pitcher #85
    Dodgers move Dustin May to 60-day IL on Tuesday
    Dustin May
    LAD Starting Pitcher #85
    Dodgers place Dustin May (forearm) on 15-day IL
    Dustin May
    LAD Starting Pitcher #85
    Dustin May diagnosed with flexor pronator strain
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities
No-hit debut gives LAD’s Sheehan short-term upside
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A year after running it back, the Vikings are tearing it down