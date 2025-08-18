Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 18

It’s Monday, August 18 and the Orioles (57-67) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (68-57). Trevor Rogers is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Dustin May for Boston.

Baltimore and Boston meet for a short two-game series in Boston. The season series is tied between the two teams at 4-4 through games. However, the Orioles have been the slightly hotter team recently at 4-1 over the last five games compared to the Red Sox who are 3-2.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Red Sox

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MASN, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Orioles (+101), Red Sox (-121)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Trevor Rogers vs. Dustin May

Orioles: Trevor Rogers, (5-2, 1.43 ERA)

Last outing: 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Red Sox: Dustin May, (7-8, 4.85 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Red Sox

Baltimore and Boston are 4-4 in 8 games this season

Baltimore is 4-1 in the last 5 games

Boston is 4-6 in the last 10 games but 3-2 in the last 5

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against American League teams

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Red Sox’s last 5 matchups against AL East teams

The Orioles have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.55 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: