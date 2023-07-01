 Skip navigation
Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBMiami MarlinsTrevor Rogers

Trevor
Rogers

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break
  • Trevor-Rogers.jpg
    Trevor Rogers
    MIA Relief Pitcher #28
    Trevor Rogers (shoulder) hasn’t resumed throwing
  • Trevor-Rogers.jpg
    Trevor Rogers
    MIA Relief Pitcher #28
    Marlins transfer LHP Trevor Rogers to 60-day IL
  • Trevor-Rogers.jpg
    Trevor Rogers
    MIA Relief Pitcher #28
    Trevor Rogers has MRI on non-throwing shoulder
  • Trevor-Rogers.jpg
    Trevor Rogers
    MIA Relief Pitcher #28
    Trevor Rogers (biceps) suffers setback on Saturday
  • Trevor-Rogers.jpg
    Trevor Rogers
    MIA Relief Pitcher #28
    Trevor Rogers (biceps) has rehab start rained out
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals
Hold Alcantara despite struggles
Bad idea to sell low on Alcantara