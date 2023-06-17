 Skip navigation
MLBBoston Red SoxConnelly Early

Connelly
Early

Aroldis Chapman
Precision and power: Boston’s Aroldis Chapman still dominating at 37
As the Boston Red Sox closer has gotten older, the 37-year-old added craftiness to the power, baffling hitters by locating sliders and splitters that leave them flailing.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Sproat, Brad Keller, and Andrew Benintendi
MLB Power Rankings: Playoff picture, Cal Raleigh approaches more history
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Ailing Bobby Witt Jr. tumbles, Julio Rodríguez joins top 10
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Sproat is up, Jeremiah Jackson keeps hitting
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adrian Morejon, Romy Gonzalez and Kyle Manzardo
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’