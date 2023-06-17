Skip navigation
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Connelly Early
CE
Connelly
Early
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Precision and power: Boston’s Aroldis Chapman still dominating at 37
As the Boston Red Sox closer has gotten older, the 37-year-old added craftiness to the power, baffling hitters by locating sliders and splitters that leave them flailing.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Sproat, Brad Keller, and Andrew Benintendi
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
MLB Power Rankings: Playoff picture, Cal Raleigh approaches more history
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Ailing Bobby Witt Jr. tumbles, Julio Rodríguez joins top 10
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Sproat is up, Jeremiah Jackson keeps hitting
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adrian Morejon, Romy Gonzalez and Kyle Manzardo
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
