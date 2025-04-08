Max Homa reveals caddie split ‘not my choice,’ but here’s why he’s glad it happened

AUGUSTA, Ga. – No one could blame Max Homa if last year’s T-3 finish at the Masters feels like decades ago.

Homa arrives at Augusta National this week with a decidedly different look – new clubs (Cobra), new threads (Lululemon), new instructor (John Scott Rattan), new swing (which is still a work in progress), new results (five straight MCs and no top-10s since last May) and most recently, new caddie (Bill Harke).

On Tuesday after his Masters practice round, Homa publicly addressed his split from longtime looper and childhood friend Joe Greiner.

“It was not my choice, so it sucked, but we always had a deal that we’re friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did,” said Homa, who first teamed full-time with Greiner in 2019. “It’s hard. I’m just so used to him caddieing. And even just on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays, you just have this easy rhythm. But I was happy that he did it, because I would rather – you know, at the end of my days we continue to be great friends than one of us resent the other for how hard this game can be on a relationship.

“So, it sucks because I just pictured always walking fairways with Joe. But again, that was not the deal. I would rather walk life with Joe forever than this dumb game.”