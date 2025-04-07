By the numbers: Jumpsuit numbers for every Masters champion’s caddie

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Colorado Rockies
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Zac Veen headed to Colorado, Chase Burns impresses in pro debut
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers
Bob Costas to host Brewers’ pregame ceremony on Aug. 24 honoring the life of Bob Uecker
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Colorado Rockies
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Zac Veen headed to Colorado, Chase Burns impresses in pro debut
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers
Bob Costas to host Brewers’ pregame ceremony on Aug. 24 honoring the life of Bob Uecker
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

By the numbers: Jumpsuit numbers for every Masters champion’s caddie

  
Published April 7, 2025 03:23 PM

The first winning Masters caddie to wear a numbered jumpsuit was Willie “Pappy” Stokes, who looped for champion Henry Picard in 1938 while donning the No. 12.

The jumpsuit numbers became a regular occurrence three years later, and after six years, No. 12 had hit three times.

Since then, No. 12 has been joined by three other numbers that have been worn by three different winning caddies – 6, 52 and 89, the latter being sported by Jack Nicklaus II for his dad’s last Masters title in 1986, plus the caddies of Danny Willett (2016) and Sergio Garcia (2017), Jonathan Smart and Glen Murray, respectively.

Nineteen numbers have hit twice, including No. 1, which is traditionally given to the defending champion’s caddie. The only exception is Willie Peterson, who wore No. 90 for both of Jack Nicklaus’ wins in 1965 and 1966.

“A No. 1 has never won this Tournament, you know,” Nicklaus told The Augusta Chronicle in 1966. “The fact of no repeaters doesn’t bother me, really it doesn’t make one bit of difference. I would just like things to be like last year.”

Nos. 2 and beyond are now assigned based on when players register at the start of the week.

Here’s a look of how frequent different sets of numbers were worn by winning caddies:

1-10 – 13 times
11-20 – 12
21-30 – 4
31-40 – 9
41-50 – 6
51-60 – 11
61-70 – 9
71-80 – 8
81+ – 10

Here’s the year-by-year list of winners, their caddies and their caddies’ jumpsuit numbers:

YEAR CHAMPION CADDIE NUMBER
1934 Horton Smith N/A N/A
1935 Gene Sarazen John H. ”Stovepipe” Gordon N/A
1936 Horton Smith N/A N/A
1937 Byron Nelson Fred Searles N/A
1938 Henry Picard Willie “Pappy” Stokes 12
1939 Ralph Guldahl N/A N/A
1940 Jimmy Demaret Banny Smalley N/A
1941 Craig Wood Pearly Dawsey 30
1942 Byron Nelson Fred Searles (2) 12
1946 Herman Keiser Thomas Evans 41
1947 Jimmy Demaret Banny Smalley (2) 69
1948 Claude Harmon Willie “Pappy” Stokes (2) 12
1949 Sam Snead O’Bryant Williams 35
1950 Jimmy Demaret Banny Smalley (3) 37
1951 Ben Hogan Willie “Pappy” Stokes (3) 6
1952 Sam Snead O’Bryant Williams (2) 42
1953 Ben Hogan Willie “Pappy” Stokes (4) 2
1954 Sam Snead O’Bryant Williams (3) 62
1955 Cary Middlecoff Clarence “Eight-Ball” Harris 7
1956 Jack Burke Jr Willie “Pappy” Stokes (5) 8
1957 Doug Ford George “Fireball” Franklin 57
1958 Arnold Palmer Nathaniel “Iron Man” Avery 85
1959 Art Wall Henry Hammond 83
1960 Arnold Palmer Nathaniel “Iron Man” Avery (2) 13
1961 Gary Player Ernest “Snipes” Nipper 52
1962 Arnold Palmer Nathaniel “Iron Man” Avery (3) 13
1963 Jack Nicklaus Willie Peterson 49
1964 Arnold Palmer Nathaniel “Iron Man” Avery (4) 82
1965 Jack Nicklaus Willie Peterson (2) 90
1966 Jack Nicklaus Willie Peterson (3) 90
1967 Gay Brewer Johnnie Frank Moore 6
1968 Bob Goalby Frank “Marble Eye” Stokes 21
1969 George Archer Frank “Skinny” Ware 63
1970 Billy Casper Matthew “Shorty Mac” Palmer 34
1971 Charles Coody Walter “Cricket” Pritchett 7
1972 Jack Nicklaus Willie Peterson (4) 16
1973 Tommy Aaron Cleveland Randolph 68
1974 Gary Player Eddie “E.B.” McCoy 39
1975 Jack Nicklaus Willie Peterson (5) 76
1976 Ray Floyd Fred “Hop” Harrison 36
1977 Tom Watson Leon McCladdie 26
1978 Gary Player Eddie “E.B.” McCoy (2) 52
1979 Fuzzy Zoeller Jariah Beard 48
1980 Seve Ballesteros Marion Herrington 10
1981 Tom Watson Leon McCladdie (2) 32
1982 Craig Stadler Ben Bussey 41
1983 Seve Ballesteros Nick DePaul 6
1984 Ben Crenshaw Carl Jackson 52
1985 Bernhard Langer Peter Coleman 9
1986 Jack Nicklaus Jack Nicklaus II 89
1987 Larry Mize Scott Steele 72
1988 Sandy Lyle Dave Musgrove 63
1989 Nick Faldo Andy Prodger 36
1990 Nick Faldo Fanny Sunesson 1
1991 Ian Woosnam Phillip Morby 9
1992 Fred Couples Joe LaCava 70
1993 Bernhard Langer Peter Coleman (2) 11
1994 Jose Maria Olazabal Dave Renwick 54
1995 Ben Crenshaw Carl Jackson (2) 16
1996 Nick Faldo Fanny Sunesson (2) 67
1997 Tiger Woods Mike “Fluff” Cowan 71
1998 Mark O’Meara Jerry Higginbothem 73
1999 Jose Maria Olazabal Brendan McCartain 17
2000 Viay Singh Dave Renwick (2) 19
2001 Tiger Woods Steve Williams 71
2002 Tiger Woods Steve Williams (2) 1
2003 Mike Weir Brennan Little 57
2004 Phil Mickelson Jim “Bones” Mackay 53
2005 Tiger Woods Steve Williams (3) 67
2006 Phil Mickelson Jim “Bones” Mackay (2) 84
2007 Zach Johnson Damon Green 56
2008 Trevor Immelman Neil Wallace 38
2009 Angel Cabrera Ruben Yorio 53
2010 Phil Mickelson Jim “Bones” Mackay (3) 58
2011 Charl Schwartzel Greg Hearmon 77
2012 Bubba Watson Ted Scott 15
2013 Adam Scott Steve Williams (4) 17
2014 Bubba Watson Ted Scott (2) 5
2015 Jordan Spieth Michael Greller 80
2016 Danny Willett Jonathan Smart 89
2017 Sergio Garcia Glen Murray 89
2018 Patrick Reed Kessler Karain 83
2019 Tiger Woods Joe LaCava (2) 54
2020 Dustin Johnson Austin Johnson 62
2021 Hideki Matsuyama Shota Hayafuji 78
2022 Scottie Scheffler Ted Scott (3) 39
2023 Jon Rahm Adam Hayes 49
2024 Scottie Scheffler Ted Scott (4) 28