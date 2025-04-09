 Skip navigation
Augusta National continues to support USGA, R&A in ball rollback

  
Published April 9, 2025 01:50 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – All eyes in the golf world turn to Augusta National Golf Club each year for the chairman’s annual press conference, and Wednesday’s edition had its share of nuggets that were sure to draw interest.

Chairman Fred Ridley began his press conference with about 10 minutes of prepared comments with a nod to many of the game’s hot-button topics, including pace of play and the ongoing divide between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment. He also addressed, unprompted, the USGA and the R&A’s plan to roll back the golf ball starting in January 2028 for professionals.

“Once again, I am here reaffirming our support of the governing bodies and their efforts to address the issue of distance. Together, the R&A and the USGA have been deliberative and collaborative on their efforts on this topic to arrive at a decision which was announced in 2023,” Ridley said.

It was not a surprise Augusta National moved early to support the governing bodies and the rollback, but there has been speculation that the PGA Tour and PGA of America are not in line with the rollback.

Ridley appeared to touch on those concerns in his opening remarks, pointing out that implementation in 2028 for professionals and 2030 for amateurs will require a united front.

“Implementation is the next challenge, as we all knew it would be. It is critical for the good of the game that all stakeholders work together as this issue evolves,” Ridley said. “I’m encouraged by the constructive and positive discussions that are aimed at successfully implementing this important change.”

At this year’s PGA Show in January, PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague reiterated that his association does not support the roll back and said, “It’s time to just hit the pause button.”