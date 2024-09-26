 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark a professional golfer? That’s the ‘goal’ this summer

  
Published September 26, 2024 10:51 AM

After the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night, star rookie Caitlin Clark was ready for a break – from basketball at least.

The 22-year-old Clark has logged nearly 80 games since last October, when her senior season began at Iowa. She’s already said she wouldn’t be playing hoops overseas this summer, and she remained uncommitted to any other competitive leagues stateside until WNBA training camp resumes next April.

She was, however, looking forward to breaking out the clubs.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow. I don’t know what I’m going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf,” said Clark, who has previously stated that she usually shoots in the low 80s. “That’s what I’m gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer.”

The LPGA could only dream.