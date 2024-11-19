Caitlin Clark to participate in RSM Classic pro-am, charity putting event

After a week on the LPGA, Caitlin Clark fever is returning to the PGA Tour.

Clark will participate in Wednesday’s RSM Classic pro-am at Sea Island Golf Club, where she will play the Plantation Course’s back nine alongside fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson, who starts at 8:30 a.m. ET off the front nine.

Clark, who was grouped with Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam last week at The Annika driven by Gainbridge, a sponsor of Clark’s, also participated in the John Deere Classic pro-am last summer, where she was paired with Johnson and Ludvig Åberg for nine holes apiece.

Clark is also expected to take part in the RSM Classic Charity Putting event, which will benefit a dozen local charities. The RSM Classic’s Instagram page said Clark will serve as an honorary caddie in the event, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark drew a large gallery last Wednesday at Pelican Golf Club, an appearance that followed her taking part in the Women’s Leadership Summit last Tuesday ahead of the LPGA’s penultimate event. The 16-handicap topped a tee shot on the third hole that went viral but also had a deft up-and-down par save on the fifth hole and a birdie after a stuffed tee shot by Sorenstam on the back nine.

“Obviously, getting to see them do what they do up front is – like people would pay for that. I got to do it for free and have fun with them,” Clark said afterward. “Definitely a fun morning. Feel very thankful that Gainbridge had me out here. Obviously, their support of women’s sports is tremendous. Very lucky and fortunate. Hung in there; did all right. It was a good day.”