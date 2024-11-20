Caitlin Clark, Tom Brady highlight RSM Classic pro-am

Caitlin Clark arrived Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Club to participate in the RSM Classic pro-am.

Her star power was amplified by the presence of Tom Brady.

The WNBA star played alongside fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson — with whom she played in the 2023 John Deere Classic pro-am — and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on the host Seaside Course.

Caitlin Clark stripes one off the first tee at the RSM Classic Pro-Am. 💥 pic.twitter.com/xZxJwCkj8t — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 20, 2024

This is the second pro-am in as many weeks for Clark, who played with Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam last week on the LPGA.

Brady was also on the Seaside Course on an overcast Wednesday in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The seven-time Super Bowl champion played with defending RSM champion Ludvig Åberg.

Following the pro-am, Brady and Clark are both participating in the RSM Classic Charity Putting event, which will benefit a dozen local charities.