 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 AON Risk Reward Challenge Presentation
Why Jeeno Thitikul skipped last week’s Annika, and why that disqualified her from Vare Trophy race
Maui Invitational
Maui Invitational returns to a Lahaina still grappling with raw emotions left by deadly wildfire
The Open 2024 - Preview - Wednesday 17th July - Royal Troon
R&A’s Martin Slumbers: Trump Turnberry not in immediate plans for Open

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241120.jpg
Target Chiefs’ spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets
nbc_ffhh_joedouglas_241120.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Jets firing Douglas
nbc_ffhh_jameiswinston_241120.jpg
Avoid Browns’ Winston in fantasy against Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 AON Risk Reward Challenge Presentation
Why Jeeno Thitikul skipped last week’s Annika, and why that disqualified her from Vare Trophy race
Maui Invitational
Maui Invitational returns to a Lahaina still grappling with raw emotions left by deadly wildfire
The Open 2024 - Preview - Wednesday 17th July - Royal Troon
R&A’s Martin Slumbers: Trump Turnberry not in immediate plans for Open

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241120.jpg
Target Chiefs’ spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets
nbc_ffhh_joedouglas_241120.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Jets firing Douglas
nbc_ffhh_jameiswinston_241120.jpg
Avoid Browns’ Winston in fantasy against Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caitlin Clark, Tom Brady highlight RSM Classic pro-am

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:45 PM

Caitlin Clark arrived Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Club to participate in the RSM Classic pro-am.

Her star power was amplified by the presence of Tom Brady.

The WNBA star played alongside fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson — with whom she played in the 2023 John Deere Classic pro-am — and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on the host Seaside Course.

This is the second pro-am in as many weeks for Clark, who played with Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam last week on the LPGA.

Brady was also on the Seaside Course on an overcast Wednesday in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The seven-time Super Bowl champion played with defending RSM champion Ludvig Åberg.

Following the pro-am, Brady and Clark are both participating in the RSM Classic Charity Putting event, which will benefit a dozen local charities.