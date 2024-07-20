Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Chanettee Wannasaen opened a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Dana Open for Children, shooting a 5-under 66 at Highland Meadows.

A day after finishing with an eagle to take the outright lead, Wannasaen birdied the par-5 18th to reach 16-under 197. The 20-year-old Thai player won the Portland Classic last year for her lone LPGA Tour title.

“I think I’m going to like don’t think about the result because I don’t want to get stress for tomorrow,” Wannasaen said. “Like just stay in present time. Don’t think about the future.”

Haeran Ryu of South Korea was second. She birdied the twin closing par 5s in a 65.

“I just keep mindset to make a lot of birdies,” said Ryu, the NW Arkansas Championship winner last season. “I just want to keep it going tomorrow.”

Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden was five strokes back at 11 under with Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan. Grant and Lin shot 70, and Cheng had a 66. Lin is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15.

“Just trying to keep it simple out there,” Cheng said. “Pretty much what I did the past three days. ... Just going to go out there and have some fun and hit some good shots and just do the best I can.”

Stacy Lewis, the 39-year-old Texan who was born in nearby Toledo, was tied for ninth at 9 under after a 67. She won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in 2020.

“Really as long as you get the ball in the fairway and have a reasonably short club in your hand you can make a birdie,” Lewis said. “It’s just kind of the way that this golf course plays. But you also see some scores on the other side, too.”