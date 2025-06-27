Cole Hammer: ‘Right thing’ to turn self in for advice-giving, resulting in pair of DQ’s at KFT event

Cole Hammer had never been disqualified from a tournament in his life.

Until Friday, that is, when the 25-year-old Korn Ferry Tour pro called what ended up being a rules violation on himself during this week’s Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Illinois. Hammer’s admission to rules officials eventually resulted in the disqualification of both Hammer and Hammer’s playing competitor, Nelson Ledesma, after it was determined that Hammer and Ledesma’s caddie, Nico Torres, had each violated Rule 10.2a, which prohibits players from giving or asking for advice from anyone other than their caddie.

The incident occurred during Thursday’s first round on the par-3 17th hole at Panther Creek Country Club. Hammer had just hit 4-iron onto the green on the 232-yard hole and was watching his ball still in motion when he started walking toward his bag. That’s when, according to Hammer, he crossed paths with Torres, who then flashed four fingers, a universal signal for, “4-iron?”

“Out of instinct, I flashed ‘4’ as well,” Hammer told GolfChannel.com via phone on Friday afternoon. “It was a heat-of-the-moment thing, and I didn’t think a whole lot about it until after the round.”

That evening, Hammer reached out to a few peers for their opinion. Most felt like he was in the clear. After all, the rule against giving advice is often broken in professional golf, and usually without punishment. When caddies for Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland were scrutinized by those who felt they violated the rule during the 2023 Masters – rules officials determined they did not – Golf Channel analyst Paul McGinley called advice-giving “not a serious breach among players,” adding, “This is common practice on Tour. Whether you like it or not, it’s common practice. It happens in every professional tournament around the world. It’s not obvious always, so blatant.”

One well-known PGA Tour veteran even texted Hammer on Thursday night, saying, basically, This happens every single day on Tour.

But even then, Hammer was unsure that he could simply brush it off.

“I feel like I know the rules really well, and I’ve always tried to uphold them to the best of my ability,” Hammer said. “It just didn’t sit right with me last night, and when I woke up this morning, I felt compelled to go talk to the rules official and tell him what had happened.”

Hammer sought out KFT rules official Claudio Rivas, who told Hammer he would get back with him after gathering more facts and meeting with chief referee Jordan Harris and a USGA representative to determine the proper course of action. Hammer shared with Rivas that he also didn’t know if Torres had even seen his hand signal. Hammer added that he didn’t alert Ledesma or Torres at the time because he didn’t want to cause unnecessary worry if there ended up being no infraction.

“I didn’t think that they would be disqualified,” Hammer said. “I just thought since I was the one who gave the sign that I would be disqualified. And I thought that was worst-case scenario.”

Rule 10.2a fully states: During a round, you must not: 1. Give advice to anyone in the competition who is playing on the course; 2. Ask anyone for advice, other than your caddie; 3. Touch another player’s equipment to learn information that would be advice if given by or asked of the other player.

The penalty is usually the general penalty of two strokes, but because Hammer and Ledesma had already signed their scorecards – Hammer for a 2-under 69, Ledesma for 73 – they were subject to disqualification under Rule 3.3.

It took several hours for a final decision to be made, with the disqualification not coming until Hammer and Ledesma were six holes into their second rounds. Hammer had made a bogey to drop to 1 under while Ledesma was still 2 over for the tournament; the cut line is currently projected at 4 under.

The Korn Ferry Tour confirmed the reason for disqualification but did not provide further details.

Ledesma’s response to GolfChannel.com, which was then translated to English: “The decision made is the correct one, according to the rules. I can’t do much with it except accept it.” Ledesma, who speaks little English, added that Torres was “shocked by the situation,” but accepted the mistake.

“I feel a lot better now that I at least got it off my chest because it was weighing me down,” Hammer said. “It’s just unfortunate that it’s a caused a little storm around the tournament.”

As for Hammer, he entered the week No. 73 in points. His T-23 last week in Wichita, Kansas, snapped a string of six straight missed cuts. Ledesma, 34, is No. 102 in points.

“This is something that’s so abnormal to experience in a tournament, so I’m almost just going to have to cast it away like nothing happened,” Hammer said. “It’s a learning experience, and I think I’m in a better head space having called it on myself. … I’m by no means depressed about the outcome or nervous about the next stretch. If anything, I can play with a clean slate and a clear conscious and hopefully continue the play that I had in Wichita.

“There are plenty of events left, and I felt like doing the right thing and protecting the game would be better for me in the long run.”