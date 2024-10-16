College Golf Talk: Live from St. Andrews, it’s Burko, Brentley and Northwestern’s David Inglis

For the first time in 111 episodes, Burko and Brentley are together live – and what better place to do it at than the Rusacks Hotel in St. Andrews, where just hours earlier Northwestern’s men and Arizona’s women won the team titles at the St. Andrews Links Collegiate on the Old Course.

After some brief discussion over hotel minutiae, Northwestern head coach David Inglis, a Scotland native from just down the road in Edinburgh, is welcomed on the pod. The conversation is wide-ranging, including the Wildcats’ growth this fall, Inglis’ connection with St. Andrews, Luke Donald (inarguably the Wildcats’ greatest alum), Matt Fitzpatrick (arguably the greatest single-semester alum), NCAA golf future and much more.

The episode ends with Burko and Brentley about to crack open an IRN BRU, which Burko is very unsure about when told it tastes like bubblegum. (Behind the scenes: Burko did try it, nearly spit it out because of the carbonation, but finished the can like a champ.)