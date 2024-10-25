 Skip navigation
College Golf Talk: USC’s Jasmine Koo and Back of the Range crossover episode

  
Published October 25, 2024 10:45 AM

This week is a special crossover episode with Back of the Range’s Ben Adelberg, who comes in from the bullpen for Burko, who has a soccer injury to tend to.

Brentley and Ben hit all the big tournaments of the past week, one of which Ben attended. They discuss David Ford’s hot fall and why he’s Mr. October, Oklahoma State’s crazy stat that ended this week and Arkansas’ flex at the Stephens Cup. USC’s Jasmine Koo, fresh off her win at Stanford, joins the pod for a fun interview, Hall of Fame inductions are discussed and there is also some sad news to share with the passing of legendary Cal coach Nancy McDaniel.