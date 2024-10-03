 Skip navigation
Darren Fichardt leads as golf's power players compete in Scotland

  
October 3, 2024

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Darren Fichardt shot an 11-under 61 at Kingsbarns to lead the multi-course Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday after a low-scoring first round notable for the presence of two of the most powerful men in golf who are seeking to reach a deal to heal the fractured sport.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the financial backer of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, played in the same group on Day 1 of a tournament which pairs a professional with an amateur for three rounds at storied Scottish courses St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

More important than the scores of Monahan and Al-Rumayyan was maybe their actions, and they were seen sharing some laughs and an embrace during their round at Carnoustie. Monahan was paired with Billy Horschel while Al-Rumayyan played with Dean Burmester, one of 14 LIV players in the field.

All were chasing Fichardt, a South African ranked No. 462 who made nine birdies and two eagles on what appeared to be playing the easiest course. Eight of the best 11 scores in the first round came at Kingsbarns and they included No. 1,007-ranked Cameron John, who was in second place after shooting nine birdies and an eagle in a 62.

Fichardt had a chance to shoot only the second 59 in DP World Tour history when he covered his first 16 holes in 11 under. However, he three-putted No. 8 — his 17th hole — before making a birdie on the ninth.

Three players were tied for third place, two shots off the lead, after rounds of 63. Scott Jamieson of Scotland and Andrew Wilson of England shot that score at Kingsbarns.

Jon Rahm is playing the Dunhill while he appeals fines handed out by the European tour following his defection to LIV, and the Spaniard shot 7-under 65 at Carnoustie, which was the lowest score there.
Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, also played Carnoustie alongside his father, Gerry, and shot 69.

“It was a perfect day to play Carnoustie,” McIlroy said. “I probably didn’t quite take advantage of the conditions the way that I wanted to or should have, but a solid round and something to try to build upon tomorrow at Kingsbarns.

“It’s my dad’s 65th birthday on Saturday so to be able to stroll around the Old Course (at St. Andrews) with him is going to be a pretty cool occasion.”

The McIlroys played in the group directly behind Monahan and Al-Rumayyan, who were involved in meetings in New York on Sept. 11 and 12 as they tried to work out a deal in which PIF would become a minority investor in PGA Tour Enterprises.