PGA Tour season earnings: Where Scottie Scheffler now stands on the money list

Scottie Scheffler picked up $1,782,000 for his first win of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Even without a ‘W’, Scheffler had earned nearly $5 million ahead of his hometown triumph. With this victory —the 14th of his PGA Tour career — Scheffler moves to third on the season money list, but still about half of what Rory McIlroy has officially collected in 2025.

McIlroy will add to his total in this week’s no-cut Truist Championship while Scheffler takes off ahead of the PGA Championship. Here’s the current top 50 in PGA Tour season earnings following the CJ Cup.