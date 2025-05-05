 Skip navigation
PGA Tour season earnings: Where Scottie Scheffler now stands on the money list

  
Published May 5, 2025 11:38 AM

Scottie Scheffler picked up $1,782,000 for his first win of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Even without a ‘W’, Scheffler had earned nearly $5 million ahead of his hometown triumph. With this victory —the 14th of his PGA Tour career — Scheffler moves to third on the season money list, but still about half of what Rory McIlroy has officially collected in 2025.

McIlroy will add to his total in this week’s no-cut Truist Championship while Scheffler takes off ahead of the PGA Championship. Here’s the current top 50 in PGA Tour season earnings following the CJ Cup.

﻿RANK PLAYER MONEY YTD WINS
1 Rory McIlroy $13,326,650 3
2 Justin Thomas $6,920,663 1
3 Scottie Scheffler $6,711,197 1
4 Russell Henley $6,223,775 1
5 Collin Morikawa $5,939,464 -
6 Ludvig Åberg $5,704,223 1
7 Andrew Novak $5,587,605 1
8 Maverick McNealy $4,808,051 -
9 J.J. Spaun $4,698,535 -
10 Hideki Matsuyama $4,674,913 1
11 Sepp Straka $4,628,709 1
12 Corey Conners $4,201,631 -
13 Justin Rose $4,119,619 -
14 Shane Lowry $3,983,758 -
15 Sungjae Im $3,574,300 -
16 Brian Harman $3,413,200 1
17 Daniel Berger $3,268,816 -
18 Tom Hoge $3,258,797 -
19 Lucas Glover $3,075,113 -
20 Michael Kim $2,988,673 -
21 Thomas Detry $2,885,990 1
22 Nick Taylor $2,848,556 1
23 Tommy Fleetwood $2,794,188 -
24 Min Woo Lee $2,754,836 1
25 Ben Griffin $2,698,090 1
26 Harris English $2,673,954 1
27 Patrick Cantlay $2,665,380 -
28 Akshay Bhatia $2,556,137 -
29 Sam Stevens $2,439,139 -
30 Viktor Hovland $2,396,023 1
31 Jason Day $2,376,872 -
32 Denny McCarthy $2,166,130 -
33 Keegan Bradley $2,146,684 -
34 Joe Highsmith $2,131,856 1
35 Jacob Bridgeman $2,108,829 -
36 Jordan Spieth $2,051,024 -
37 Patrick Rodgers $1,997,974 -
38 Ryan Gerard $1,987,864 -
39 Si Woo Kim $1,956,471 -
40 Robert MacIntyre $1,930,740 -
41 Aaron Rai $1,923,430 -
42 Jake Knapp $1,889,818 -
43 Taylor Pendrith $1,836,368 -
44 Bud Cauley $1,817,328 -
45 Sam Burns $1,740,508 -
46 Cam Davis $1,695,606 -
47 Stephan Jaeger $1,660,411 -
48 Tony Finau $1,653,951 -
49 Mackenzie Hughes $1,614,598 -
50 Eric Cole $1,605,445 -