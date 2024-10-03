PHOTOS: Jay Monahan, Yasir Al-Rumayyan play Dunhill Links together
Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan were grouped for the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie. The PGA Tour commissioner teamed with Billy Horschel while Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was partnered with LIV player Dean Burmester.
Here are some photos from their round on Thursday:
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund embrace during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, look on during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Billy Horschel of the United States walk on course during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Jay Monahan and Yasir Al Rumayyan on the 11th on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie, Angus. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty Images
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Jay Monahan of The United States the Commissioner of The PGA TOUR and His Excellency Yassir Al-Rumayyan of Saudi Arabia the Governor of The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia meet each other as playing partners on the 10th tee their first hole on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Championship Links at Carnoustie on October 03, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund interacts with Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour (obscured) during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund fist bumps Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole alongside Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour (obscured) during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and LIV Golf Chairman during the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship First Round at Carnoustie Golf Links, on October 03, 2024, in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)
SNS Group via Getty Images
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund embrace during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2024 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images