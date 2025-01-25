Davis Love III released from hospital after open-heart surgery

Davis Love III is out of the hospital after open-heart surgery.

CBS announcer Jim Nantz shared the news on Saturday’s final-round broadcast of the Farmers Insurance Open. According to Nantz, who spoke with Love on Saturday morning over the phone, Love underwent surgery last week at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, to “replace a leaky valve that was detected about 10 years ago.”

Nantz added that the operation had been scheduled for “some time,” and Love expects to be driving in March and putting in April.

“I went in healthy,” Love told Nantz, “and I came out healthier.”

Love already had his first round of therapy, too – with Sea Island Resort’s director of golf fitness, Randy Myers, who also is the father-in-law of PGA Tour player Andrew Novak, who is playing the final group at Torrey Pines.

Love, 60, competed in limited fashion last year. He played just one PGA Tour event, the RSM Classic in November, withdrawing after an opening 82. He also made three PGA Tour Champions starts.