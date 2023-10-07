 Skip navigation
Notre Dame v Duke
No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds
MotoAmerica 2023 Jake Gagne leads Photo by Brian J. Nelson (1).jpeg
MotoAmerica announces 2024 schedule featuring a return to Mid-Ohio
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Cup Series Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins the pole

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmilev2_231007.jpg
Up to the Mark wins the Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
Mayer: Felt 'unbeatable' in Xfinity ROVAL win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Notre Dame v Duke
No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds
MotoAmerica 2023 Jake Gagne leads Photo by Brian J. Nelson (1).jpeg
MotoAmerica announces 2024 schedule featuring a return to Mid-Ohio
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Cup Series Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins the pole

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmilev2_231007.jpg
Up to the Mark wins the Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dunhill Links set for Monday finish after weather delay

  
Published October 7, 2023 05:54 PM
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Three

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 07: A view of the flooded 18th hole which has caused a weather delay to the start of play during Day Three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St. Andrews on October 07, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick will carry the Dunhill Links lead into Sunday, but the European Ryder Cupper still has a lot of work to do.

A Monday finish is in store after the third round was canceled due to inclement weather.

The event, which takes place at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, will see the third round resume at 9 a.m. local time Sunday.

Fitzpatrick leads at 13 under, with Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Spain’s Nacho Elvira each a shot back.