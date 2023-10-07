Dunhill Links set for Monday finish after weather delay

Matt Fitzpatrick will carry the Dunhill Links lead into Sunday, but the European Ryder Cupper still has a lot of work to do.

A Monday finish is in store after the third round was canceled due to inclement weather.

The event, which takes place at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, will see the third round resume at 9 a.m. local time Sunday.

Fitzpatrick leads at 13 under, with Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Spain’s Nacho Elvira each a shot back.