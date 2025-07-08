Watch Now
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
Max Togisala's life changed after becoming paralyzed after a skiing fall, but what didn't change was his positivity which allowed him to thrive in sports, winning the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open in his category.
Up Next
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
HLs: Sengul leads after 'moving day' at Woodmont
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of action at the U.S. Adaptive Open, and hear from Cassie Sengul, who sits atop the women's leaderboard going into the final round at Woodmont Country Club.
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
Andy Stevenson reports from the U.S. Adaptive Open, catching up with Ford Martin of the coordination impairment category and Max Togisala (seated players). Learn how the USGA made the course accessible yet challenging.
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
Campbell: 'Crazy' to win twice in return to Tour
Brian Campbell shares how he leaned on his putting to claim his second win of 2025 and what it means to win twice after losing his Tour card before Golf Central analyzes his "quiet tenacity" in staying true to himself.
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
Despite falling short in a playoff, Emiliano Grillo gave "100 percent" at the John Deere Classic and is happy to see his game, and his world ranking, trending up.
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
Homa 'wouldn't change much' in position at JDC
Max Homa recaps his third round of the John Deere Classic and why he "wouldn't change much" about his game before Golf Central analyzes how he has put himself in position to return to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots from third-round action of the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried in Germany.
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
Thompson remaining 'patient' at John Deere Classic
David Thompson owns the solo lead entering the final round of the John Deere Classic, and he shares the importance of remaining "patient" in order to stick to his game plan.
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
This week for Max Homa is looking "different" to Tripp Isenhour, who says it's because of Homa's positive attitude. See what he's talking about on Golf Central, before Hailey Hunter catches up with the current runner-up.
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
Watch highlights from Davis Thompson's second round of the John Deere Classic, which has him (at least momentarily) tied atop the leaderboard as he seeks to defend his 2024 championship.