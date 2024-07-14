Even with Open on tap, Robert MacIntyre is going to party long and hard
The Genesis Scottish Open, more than any other tournament, was the one that Robert MacIntyre wanted.
So, when MacIntyre rolled in his 22-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday at the Renaissance Club to become the first Scot to capture this national open in a quarter century, the modest 27-year-old from Oban dropped his putter, delivered a violent fist pump and roared into the gray sky.
“I’ve lost my voice from the scream that I let out,” said MacIntyre, who last year suffered a narrow defeat here to Rory McIlroy. “I mean, last year was heartbreaking, but this year, yeah, it means everything. This is one that I said I wanted at some point in my career, and I got it today.”
MacIntyre’s voice might not get a break any time soon, either. The party, he said, had already begun and wouldn’t be stopping for a while, even with the Open Championship at Royal Troon on deck.
“How I come down from this, I don’t think I will,” said MacIntyre, who missed the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament, a signature event, in order to fly home and celebrate his first Tour title the week prior in Canada. “I think I will just try and ride the wave, and next week, yeah, it’s Open Championship. That means, again, a lot to me. But you’ve got to celebrate the good times because it doesn’t happen a lot.”
No chance MacIntyre shows up for a Monday press conference at Royal Troon.
A Tuesday practice round? Questionable.
Wednesday? You’d think, but...
“I think there might be a change of schedule,” MacIntyre added. “I don’t think I’ll be in a fit state to get to Troon. I don’t think I’ll be legally able to drive. ... This, I’m going to celebrate hard, and I’ll pitch up when I tee the ball on Thursday, whatever time I tee off, I’ll try to win the championship. There might be some alcohol still in the system, but I will try my best.”