PGA Championship 2025 leaderboard: Second-round scores, results from Quail Hollow Club
Published May 16, 2025 09:59 PM
Jhonattan Vegas maintained his lead at the PGA Championship, where he’s two shots clear of the field after a 1-under 70 Friday at Quail Hollow Club.
Here’s a look at the results after Day 2 from Charlotte, North Carolina:
|POS.
|PLAYER
|R1
|R1
|TOTAL
|TO PAR
|R3
|1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|64
|70
|134
|-8
|2:45 PM
|2
|Si Woo Kim
|72
|64
|136
|-6
|2:35 PM
|2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|68
|68
|136
|-6
|2:35 PM
|2
|Matthieu Pavon
|71
|65
|136
|-6
|2:45 PM
|5
|Max Homa
|73
|64
|137
|-5
|2:25 PM
|5
|Scottie Scheffler
|69
|68
|137
|-5
|2:25 PM
|7
|Robert Macintyre
|68
|70
|138
|-4
|1:45 PM
|7
|Garrick Higgo
|69
|69
|138
|-4
|1:25 PM
|7
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|68
|70
|138
|-4
|2:15 PM
|7
|Sam Stevens
|70
|68
|138
|-4
|1:35 PM
|7
|Ryan Gerard
|66
|72
|138
|-4
|1:25 PM
|7
|Ryan Fox
|67
|71
|138
|-4
|2:05 PM
|7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|70
|68
|138
|-4
|2:15 PM
|7
|Alex Smalley
|67
|71
|138
|-4
|2:05 PM
|7
|Denny McCarthy
|70
|68
|138
|-4
|1:35 PM
|7
|J.T. Poston
|68
|70
|138
|-4
|1:45 PM
|17
|J.J. Spaun
|71
|68
|139
|-3
|1:15 PM
|17
|Aaron Rai
|67
|72
|139
|-3
|1:15 PM
|17
|Ben Griffin
|70
|69
|139
|-3
|12:35 PM
|17
|Ryo Hisatsune
|68
|71
|139
|-3
|12:45 PM
|17
|Richard Bland
|70
|69
|139
|-3
|12:55 PM
|17
|Alex Noren
|68
|71
|139
|-3
|12:45 PM
|17
|Tony Finau
|70
|69
|139
|-3
|12:35 PM
|17
|Taylor Pendrith
|69
|70
|139
|-3
|1:05 PM
|17
|Bryson DeChambeau
|71
|68
|139
|-3
|1:05 PM
|17
|Davis Riley
|71
|68
|139
|-3
|12:55 PM
|27
|Marco Penge
|69
|71
|140
|-2
|11:35 AM
|27
|Joe Highsmith
|73
|67
|140
|-2
|12:15 PM
|27
|Adam Scott
|69
|71
|140
|-2
|12:15 PM
|27
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70
|70
|140
|-2
|11:55 AM
|27
|Keegan Bradley
|68
|72
|140
|-2
|11:45 AM
|27
|Jon Rahm
|70
|70
|140
|-2
|11:45 AM
|27
|Eric Cole
|70
|70
|140
|-2
|12:25 PM
|27
|Cameron Davis
|66
|74
|140
|-2
|12:25 PM
|27
|Viktor Hovland
|69
|71
|140
|-2
|11:55 AM
|36
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|72
|69
|141
|-1
|10:45 AM
|36
|Tom McKibbin
|70
|71
|141
|-1
|11:05 AM
|36
|Luke Donald
|67
|74
|141
|-1
|10:55 AM
|36
|Harry Hall
|69
|72
|141
|-1
|10:35 AM
|36
|Lucas Glover
|71
|70
|141
|-1
|11:35 AM
|36
|Rafael Campos
|68
|73
|141
|-1
|11:15 AM
|36
|Tyrrell Hatton
|68
|73
|141
|-1
|11:25 AM
|36
|Beau Hossler
|71
|70
|141
|-1
|10:55 AM
|36
|Corey Conners
|73
|68
|141
|-1
|10:45 AM
|36
|Matt Wallace
|71
|70
|141
|-1
|11:05 AM
|36
|Joaquin Niemann
|74
|67
|141
|-1
|11:25 AM
|36
|Wyndham Clark
|72
|69
|141
|-1
|11:15 AM
|48
|Taylor Moore
|73
|69
|142
|E
|9:55 AM
|48
|Collin Morikawa
|70
|72
|142
|E
|10:25 AM
|48
|Nicolas Echavarria
|68
|74
|142
|E
|9:45 AM
|48
|Byeong Hun An
|69
|73
|142
|E
|10:25 AM
|48
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|68
|74
|142
|E
|9:35 AM
|48
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|71
|71
|142
|E
|9:25 AM
|48
|Cameron Young
|73
|69
|142
|E
|10:15 AM
|48
|Harris English
|72
|70
|142
|E
|9:45 AM
|48
|Austin Eckroat
|72
|70
|142
|E
|10:35 AM
|48
|Stephan Jaeger
|67
|75
|142
|E
|9:35 AM
|48
|Daniel Berger
|71
|71
|142
|E
|10:15 AM
|48
|Justin Lower
|69
|73
|142
|E
|9:15 AM
|48
|Maverick McNealy
|70
|72
|142
|E
|9:25 AM
|48
|Brian Campbell
|73
|69
|142
|E
|9:55 AM
|62
|Michael Kim
|71
|72
|143
|1
|8:35 AM
|62
|Sam Burns
|73
|70
|143
|1
|8:15 AM
|62
|Xander Schauffele
|72
|71
|143
|1
|8:25 AM
|62
|Max Greyserman
|71
|72
|143
|1
|8:15 AM
|62
|Kevin Yu
|73
|70
|143
|1
|8:55 AM
|62
|Tom Kim
|71
|72
|143
|1
|9:15 AM
|62
|Sergio Garcia
|75
|68
|143
|1
|9:05 AM
|62
|Elvis Smylie
|70
|73
|143
|1
|8:55 AM
|62
|Brian Harman
|71
|72
|143
|1
|9:05 AM
|62
|David Puig
|71
|72
|143
|1
|8:45 AM
|62
|Rory McIlroy
|74
|69
|143
|1
|8:25 AM
|62
|Chris Kirk
|73
|70
|143
|1
|8:35 AM
|62
|Bud Cauley
|74
|69
|143
|1
|8:45 AM
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|75
|69
|144
|2
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|73
|71
|144
|2
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|73
|71
|144
|2
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|70
|74
|144
|2
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|73
|71
|144
|2
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|74
|70
|144
|2
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|73
|71
|144
|2
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|73
|71
|144
|2
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|76
|68
|144
|2
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|75
|70
|145
|3
|MC
|Victor Perez
|73
|72
|145
|3
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|75
|70
|145
|3
|MC
|Ludvig Aberg
|70
|75
|145
|3
|MC
|Justin Thomas
|73
|72
|145
|3
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72
|73
|145
|3
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|72
|73
|145
|3
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|73
|72
|145
|3
|MC
|John Catlin
|74
|71
|145
|3
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|77
|69
|146
|4
|MC
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|73
|73
|146
|4
|MC
|Matthew McCarty
|72
|74
|146
|4
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|72
|74
|146
|4
|MC
|Seamus Power
|72
|74
|146
|4
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|74
|72
|146
|4
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|73
|73
|146
|4
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|74
|72
|146
|4
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|72
|74
|146
|4
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|74
|72
|146
|4
|MC
|Daniel Van Tonder
|73
|74
|147
|5
|MC
|Sungjae Im
|73
|74
|147
|5
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|73
|74
|147
|5
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|76
|71
|147
|5
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|72
|76
|148
|6
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|75
|73
|148
|6
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|75
|73
|148
|6
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|75
|73
|148
|6
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|76
|72
|148
|6
|MC
|Jason Day
|73
|75
|148
|6
|MC
|Dean Burmester
|74
|74
|148
|6
|MC
|Patrick Cantlay
|74
|74
|148
|6
|MC
|Cameron Smith
|78
|71
|149
|7
|MC
|Erik Van Rooyen
|70
|79
|149
|7
|MC
|John Keefer
|76
|73
|149
|7
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|75
|75
|150
|8
|MC
|Andrew Novak
|70
|80
|150
|8
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|78
|72
|150
|8
|MC
|Shaun Micheel
|74
|76
|150
|8
|MC
|Martin Kaymer
|78
|72
|150
|8
|MC
|John Parry
|76
|74
|150
|8
|MC
|John Somers
|75
|76
|151
|9
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|79
|72
|151
|9
|MC
|Justin Rose
|76
|75
|151
|9
|MC
|Brooks Koepka
|75
|76
|151
|9
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|80
|71
|151
|9
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|78
|73
|151
|9
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|74
|77
|151
|9
|MC
|Tyler Collet
|73
|78
|151
|9
|MC
|Bob Sowards
|78
|74
|152
|10
|MC
|Tom Johnson
|74
|78
|152
|10
|MC
|Russell Henley
|77
|75
|152
|10
|MC
|Michael Kartrude
|76
|76
|152
|10
|MC
|Eric Steger
|76
|76
|152
|10
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|75
|78
|153
|11
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|78
|75
|153
|11
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|73
|80
|153
|11
|MC
|Ryan Lenahan
|76
|77
|153
|11
|MC
|Jesse Droemer
|79
|74
|153
|11
|MC
|Dylan Newman
|75
|78
|153
|11
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|78
|76
|154
|12
|MC
|Brandon Bingaman
|78
|76
|154
|12
|MC
|Justin Hicks
|76
|79
|155
|13
|MC
|Jason Dufner
|78
|77
|155
|13
|MC
|Bobby Gates
|80
|75
|155
|13
|MC
|Timothy Wiseman
|78
|77
|155
|13
|MC
|Brian Bergstol
|77
|79
|156
|14
|MC
|Michael Block
|75
|82
|157
|15
|MC
|Nic Ishee
|82
|76
|158
|16
|MC
|Larkin Gross
|79
|82
|161
|19
|MC
|Andre Chi
|82
|79
|161
|19
|MC
|Rupe Taylor
|80
|84
|164
|22
|MC
|Greg Koch
|82
|83
|165
|23
|WD
|Patton Kizzire
|74
|WD
|WD