NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Brad Keselowski: NASCAR should run a points race at North Wilkesboro, move All-Star Race
Quail Hollow 2025 PGA Championship
PGA Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
Rory McIlroy squeaks into PGA weekend after driver reportedly ruled non-conforming

PGA Championship 2025 leaderboard: Second-round scores, results from Quail Hollow Club

  
Published May 16, 2025 09:59 PM

Jhonattan Vegas maintained his lead at the PGA Championship, where he’s two shots clear of the field after a 1-under 70 Friday at Quail Hollow Club.

Here’s a look at the results after Day 2 from Charlotte, North Carolina:

﻿POS. PLAYER R1 R1 TOTAL TO PAR R3
1 Jhonattan Vegas 64 70 134 -8 2:45 PM
2 Si Woo Kim 72 64 136 -6 2:35 PM
2 Matt Fitzpatrick 68 68 136 -6 2:35 PM
2 Matthieu Pavon 71 65 136 -6 2:45 PM
5 Max Homa 73 64 137 -5 2:25 PM
5 Scottie Scheffler 69 68 137 -5 2:25 PM
7 Robert Macintyre 68 70 138 -4 1:45 PM
7 Garrick Higgo 69 69 138 -4 1:25 PM
7 Michael Thorbjornsen 68 70 138 -4 2:15 PM
7 Sam Stevens 70 68 138 -4 1:35 PM
7 Ryan Gerard 66 72 138 -4 1:25 PM
7 Ryan Fox 67 71 138 -4 2:05 PM
7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70 68 138 -4 2:15 PM
7 Alex Smalley 67 71 138 -4 2:05 PM
7 Denny McCarthy 70 68 138 -4 1:35 PM
7 J.T. Poston 68 70 138 -4 1:45 PM
17 J.J. Spaun 71 68 139 -3 1:15 PM
17 Aaron Rai 67 72 139 -3 1:15 PM
17 Ben Griffin 70 69 139 -3 12:35 PM
17 Ryo Hisatsune 68 71 139 -3 12:45 PM
17 Richard Bland 70 69 139 -3 12:55 PM
17 Alex Noren 68 71 139 -3 12:45 PM
17 Tony Finau 70 69 139 -3 12:35 PM
17 Taylor Pendrith 69 70 139 -3 1:05 PM
17 Bryson DeChambeau 71 68 139 -3 1:05 PM
17 Davis Riley 71 68 139 -3 12:55 PM
27 Marco Penge 69 71 140 -2 11:35 AM
27 Joe Highsmith 73 67 140 -2 12:15 PM
27 Adam Scott 69 71 140 -2 12:15 PM
27 Tommy Fleetwood 70 70 140 -2 11:55 AM
27 Keegan Bradley 68 72 140 -2 11:45 AM
27 Jon Rahm 70 70 140 -2 11:45 AM
27 Eric Cole 70 70 140 -2 12:25 PM
27 Cameron Davis 66 74 140 -2 12:25 PM
27 Viktor Hovland 69 71 140 -2 11:55 AM
36 Nicolai Hojgaard 72 69 141 -1 10:45 AM
36 Tom McKibbin 70 71 141 -1 11:05 AM
36 Luke Donald 67 74 141 -1 10:55 AM
36 Harry Hall 69 72 141 -1 10:35 AM
36 Lucas Glover 71 70 141 -1 11:35 AM
36 Rafael Campos 68 73 141 -1 11:15 AM
36 Tyrrell Hatton 68 73 141 -1 11:25 AM
36 Beau Hossler 71 70 141 -1 10:55 AM
36 Corey Conners 73 68 141 -1 10:45 AM
36 Matt Wallace 71 70 141 -1 11:05 AM
36 Joaquin Niemann 74 67 141 -1 11:25 AM
36 Wyndham Clark 72 69 141 -1 11:15 AM
48 Taylor Moore 73 69 142 E 9:55 AM
48 Collin Morikawa 70 72 142 E 10:25 AM
48 Nicolas Echavarria 68 74 142 E 9:45 AM
48 Byeong Hun An 69 73 142 E 10:25 AM
48 Rasmus Hojgaard 68 74 142 E 9:35 AM
48 Thorbjorn Olesen 71 71 142 E 9:25 AM
48 Cameron Young 73 69 142 E 10:15 AM
48 Harris English 72 70 142 E 9:45 AM
48 Austin Eckroat 72 70 142 E 10:35 AM
48 Stephan Jaeger 67 75 142 E 9:35 AM
48 Daniel Berger 71 71 142 E 10:15 AM
48 Justin Lower 69 73 142 E 9:15 AM
48 Maverick McNealy 70 72 142 E 9:25 AM
48 Brian Campbell 73 69 142 E 9:55 AM
62 Michael Kim 71 72 143 1 8:35 AM
62 Sam Burns 73 70 143 1 8:15 AM
62 Xander Schauffele 72 71 143 1 8:25 AM
62 Max Greyserman 71 72 143 1 8:15 AM
62 Kevin Yu 73 70 143 1 8:55 AM
62 Tom Kim 71 72 143 1 9:15 AM
62 Sergio Garcia 75 68 143 1 9:05 AM
62 Elvis Smylie 70 73 143 1 8:55 AM
62 Brian Harman 71 72 143 1 9:05 AM
62 David Puig 71 72 143 1 8:45 AM
62 Rory McIlroy 74 69 143 1 8:25 AM
62 Chris Kirk 73 70 143 1 8:35 AM
62 Bud Cauley 74 69 143 1 8:45 AM
MC Tom Hoge 75 69 144 2
MC Sepp Straka 73 71 144 2
MC Kurt Kitayama 73 71 144 2
MC Akshay Bhatia 70 74 144 2
MC Jake Knapp 73 71 144 2
MC Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 74 70 144 2
MC Padraig Harrington 73 71 144 2
MC Shane Lowry 73 71 144 2
MC Jordan Spieth 76 68 144 2
MC Takumi Kanaya 75 70 145 3
MC Victor Perez 73 72 145 3
MC Niklas Norgaard Moller 75 70 145 3
MC Ludvig Aberg 70 75 145 3
MC Justin Thomas 73 72 145 3
MC Hideki Matsuyama 72 73 145 3
MC Keith Mitchell 72 73 145 3
MC Thriston Lawrence 73 72 145 3
MC John Catlin 74 71 145 3
MC Patrick Fishburn 77 69 146 4
MC Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 73 73 146 4
MC Matthew McCarty 72 74 146 4
MC Jimmy Walker 72 74 146 4
MC Seamus Power 72 74 146 4
MC Gary Woodland 74 72 146 4
MC Rickie Fowler 73 73 146 4
MC Thomas Detry 74 72 146 4
MC Patrick Reed 72 74 146 4
MC Min Woo Lee 74 72 146 4
MC Daniel Van Tonder 73 74 147 5
MC Sungjae Im 73 74 147 5
MC Max McGreevy 73 74 147 5
MC Keita Nakajima 76 71 147 5
MC Will Zalatoris 72 76 148 6
MC Lee Hodges 75 73 148 6
MC Davis Thompson 75 73 148 6
MC Jacob Bridgeman 75 73 148 6
MC Nick Taylor 76 72 148 6
MC Jason Day 73 75 148 6
MC Dean Burmester 74 74 148 6
MC Patrick Cantlay 74 74 148 6
MC Cameron Smith 78 71 149 7
MC Erik Van Rooyen 70 79 149 7
MC John Keefer 76 73 149 7
MC Laurie Canter 75 75 150 8
MC Andrew Novak 70 80 150 8
MC Nick Dunlap 78 72 150 8
MC Shaun Micheel 74 76 150 8
MC Martin Kaymer 78 72 150 8
MC John Parry 76 74 150 8
MC John Somers 75 76 151 9
MC Phil Mickelson 79 72 151 9
MC Justin Rose 76 75 151 9
MC Brooks Koepka 75 76 151 9
MC Patrick Rodgers 80 71 151 9
MC Mackenzie Hughes 78 73 151 9
MC Sami Valimaki 74 77 151 9
MC Tyler Collet 73 78 151 9
MC Bob Sowards 78 74 152 10
MC Tom Johnson 74 78 152 10
MC Russell Henley 77 75 152 10
MC Michael Kartrude 76 76 152 10
MC Eric Steger 76 76 152 10
MC Rico Hoey 75 78 153 11
MC Karl Vilips 78 75 153 11
MC Adam Hadwin 73 80 153 11
MC Ryan Lenahan 76 77 153 11
MC Jesse Droemer 79 74 153 11
MC Dylan Newman 75 78 153 11
MC Dustin Johnson 78 76 154 12
MC Brandon Bingaman 78 76 154 12
MC Justin Hicks 76 79 155 13
MC Jason Dufner 78 77 155 13
MC Bobby Gates 80 75 155 13
MC Timothy Wiseman 78 77 155 13
MC Brian Bergstol 77 79 156 14
MC Michael Block 75 82 157 15
MC Nic Ishee 82 76 158 16
MC Larkin Gross 79 82 161 19
MC Andre Chi 82 79 161 19
MC Rupe Taylor 80 84 164 22
MC Greg Koch 82 83 165 23
WD Patton Kizzire 74 WD WD