Rory McIlroy squeaks into PGA weekend after driver reportedly ruled non-conforming

CHARLOTTE – Rory McIlroy’s driver was reportedly ruled non-conforming on Tuesday at the PGA Championship, and he was forced to play a backup, which could explain his struggles off the tee at Quail Hollow Club.

The U.S. Golf Association administers the driver testing for this championship, and the results are confidential, but SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported McIlroy’s TaylorMade Qi10 driver exceeded the limits for spring-like effect.

The PGA Tour began testing drivers in 2019 to combat normal wear and tear, which pushes drivers passed the limit for spring-like effect. A player who uses a non-conforming driver in tournament play would be disqualified.

McIlroy has struggled off the tee this week, hitting just 10 of 28 fairways and ranking 35th in strokes gained off the tee. He made the cut on the number at 1 over following a second-round 69.

It’s unclear if the driver that was deemed non-conforming was the same McIlroy used to win last month’s Masters. He declined to speak with the media following his round.

The PGA of America also declined to comment on the report.