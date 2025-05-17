 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Tulsa Shock at Atlanta Dream
Crystal Bradford serves one-game suspension from 2021 fight as Aces open WNBA season
Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins
Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. returns to mound after online threats that followed his previous start

Top Clips

nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
nbc_horse_reteasemiddle_25017.jpg
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz
nbc_horse_trainermini_250517.jpg
Horse trainers weigh in on Triple Crown schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Tulsa Shock at Atlanta Dream
Crystal Bradford serves one-game suspension from 2021 fight as Aces open WNBA season
Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins
Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. returns to mound after online threats that followed his previous start

Top Clips

nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
nbc_horse_reteasemiddle_25017.jpg
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz
nbc_horse_trainermini_250517.jpg
Horse trainers weigh in on Triple Crown schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colonial field includes Scottie Scheffler, Michael Block, Corey Pavin

  
Published May 17, 2025 01:23 PM

Scottie Scheffler isn’t taking a week off following this week’s PGA Championship.

The world No. 1 headlines the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Scheffler is joined by six other top-25 players in the world: Hideki Matsuyama (7), Maverick McNealy (12), Tommy Fleetwood (13), Robert MacIntyre (22), Brian Harman (23) and Daniel Berger (25).

Scheffler has never won at Colonial, though he does have top-3 finishes in three consecutive starts there.

The list of sponsor exemptions includes club pro Michael Block and North Carolina’s David Ford, who saw his senior season cut short at NCAA regionals last week. Ford has clinched the top spot in PGA Tour University and will receive his PGA Tour card for the remainder of this season and next season. This is now expected to be Ford’s pro debut.

The 135-player field also include past winners Olin Browne, David Frost and Corey Pavin, all of whom are 65 years old. This is Pavin’s first PGA Tour start since this event in 2015. Frost last played here in 2020. Browne’s last PGA Tour appearance came in 2021 in Bermuda. That trio does not take spots away from the field.

William Mouw, one of the Korn Ferry Tour graduates, is first alternate.