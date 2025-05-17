Colonial field includes Scottie Scheffler, Michael Block, Corey Pavin

Scottie Scheffler isn’t taking a week off following this week’s PGA Championship.

The world No. 1 headlines the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Scheffler is joined by six other top-25 players in the world: Hideki Matsuyama (7), Maverick McNealy (12), Tommy Fleetwood (13), Robert MacIntyre (22), Brian Harman (23) and Daniel Berger (25).

Scheffler has never won at Colonial, though he does have top-3 finishes in three consecutive starts there.

The PGA TOUR makes its fourth and final stop in the Lone Star State during the 2025 PGA TOUR Season, returning to Colonial Country Club for the 79th time, the longest-running host venue for a non-major on TOUR.



The list of sponsor exemptions includes club pro Michael Block and North Carolina’s David Ford, who saw his senior season cut short at NCAA regionals last week. Ford has clinched the top spot in PGA Tour University and will receive his PGA Tour card for the remainder of this season and next season. This is now expected to be Ford’s pro debut.

The 135-player field also include past winners Olin Browne, David Frost and Corey Pavin, all of whom are 65 years old. This is Pavin’s first PGA Tour start since this event in 2015. Frost last played here in 2020. Browne’s last PGA Tour appearance came in 2021 in Bermuda. That trio does not take spots away from the field.

William Mouw, one of the Korn Ferry Tour graduates, is first alternate.