MLB: Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox
Bobby Jenks, 2-time All-Star closer and World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox, dies at 44
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
After year of change, John Hunter Nemechek and No. 42 team reaching new heights
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Chicago
Chicago results: Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Xfinity race

nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox
Bobby Jenks, 2-time All-Star closer and World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox, dies at 44
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
After year of change, John Hunter Nemechek and No. 42 team reaching new heights
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Chicago
Chicago results: Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Xfinity race

nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW

Aldrich Potgieter withdraws after third round John Deere Classic

  
Published July 5, 2025 09:33 PM

Aldrich Potgieter began Saturday’s third round of the John Deere Classic just three shots off the lead.

He won’t even play Sunday.

Potgieter, who notched his maiden PGA Tour victory last Sunday at the Rocket Classic, carded a 5-over 76 to plummet to 4 under, which tied him for 58th at the time. About two hours later, however, the 20-year-old South African withdrew from the tournament.

A reason was not provided by Potgieter or PGA Tour officials.

He is listed in next week’s field for the Genesis Scottish Open, which will mark his third straight start but only his fourth since late May as Potgieter took four weeks off – he said the break was to recharge and fit some new equipment – following the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Also, Potgieter is not currently qualified for The Open, though at No. 49 in the Official World Golf Ranking, he could get in via the reserve list, which is based off of Monday’s world-ranking update.