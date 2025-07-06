Watch Now
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
Despite falling short in a playoff, Emiliano Grillo gave "100 percent" at the John Deere Classic and is happy to see his game, and his world ranking, trending up.
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
Brian Campbell shares how he leaned on his putting to claim his second win of 2025 and what it means to win twice after losing his Tour card before Golf Central analyzes his "quiet tenacity" in staying true to himself.
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
Max Homa recaps his third round of the John Deere Classic and why he "wouldn't change much" about his game before Golf Central analyzes how he has put himself in position to return to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots from third-round action of the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried in Germany.
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
David Thompson owns the solo lead entering the final round of the John Deere Classic, and he shares the importance of remaining "patient" in order to stick to his game plan.
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
This week for Max Homa is looking "different" to Tripp Isenhour, who says it's because of Homa's positive attitude. See what he's talking about on Golf Central, before Hailey Hunter catches up with the current runner-up.
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
Watch highlights from Davis Thompson's second round of the John Deere Classic, which has him (at least momentarily) tied atop the leaderboard as he seeks to defend his 2024 championship.
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
Watch highlights from Max Homa's hot start to the John Deere Classic, an 8-under 63, and hear him comment on his complete performance before Tripp Isenhour weighs in on Homa's trajectory.
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
LPGA Senior Vice President of Tournament Operations Thomas Tangtiphaiboontana joins Golf Central to discuss the league's Collegiate Advancement Pathway, explaining why it was created and the purpose it will serve.
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
Padraig Harrington explains his thought process on the 18th hole to win the U.S. Senior Open, how he sees the Champions Tour as both validation of and a way to relive past success and much more.
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
From winning the NCAA men's individual championship to competing on the PGA Tour, Michael La Sasso's last few weeks have been a whirlwind. He joins Golf Central to reflect on it all and his excitement for what's next.